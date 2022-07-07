Which digestive enzyme is best?

Is your body struggling to keep up with the amount of sugar, spice and everything nice you treat yourself to? Your digestive system is probably having a hard time keeping up with the number of carbs, fats and proteases you ingest daily. This problem usually shows up in our lives in the form of bloating, gas or digestive issues. Digestive enzymes are handy tablets you can take every day, before or after a meal, that can help you break down the foods that your body struggles to break down on its own.

For the top digestive enzyme, try the Pure Encapsulations Digestive Enzymes Ultra for digestive relief. These digestive enzymes contain 13 enzymes that help encourage the absorption of various nutrients during digestion. They are also free from any allergens, additives, sugars and fillers.

What to know before you buy digestive enzymes

Not a cure

Digestive enzymes are a good over-the-counter option for relieving IBS symptoms, low stomach acid and other digestive issues, but these supplements should not be viewed as a cure. There is also very little research on how much digestive enzymes help relieve digestive issues, with most studies focusing solely on prescription-only supplements and not the ones you can purchase over the counter.

Food sensitivities

When using digestive enzymes, you need to be aware that they can only do so much to help with your bloating and gas. The maximum amount of digestive enzymes you can take per meal tends to be two, so it’s a good idea to avoid food that you know triggers your digestive issues.

Side effects

It’s always a good idea to consult your doctor before you start taking a supplement. Some supplements can interfere with your medication or cause uncomfortable side effects. Digestive enzymes can cause diarrhea, neck and back pain and occasionally abdominal cramping. Talk to your doctor before adding any new supplements into your diet.

What to look for in a quality digestive enzyme

Additional probiotics

Always look at the ingredients list when you’re buying digestive enzymes. Some digestive enzymes will include probiotics and prebiotics, which are great for relieving digestive issues or helping you eat spicy foods without experiencing painful heartburn. These ingredients will help maintain a balance in your stomach and relieve any discomfort you may be feeling.

For lactose intolerance

Look for the active ingredient Lactase enzymes when buying your digestive enzymes. This ingredient will help anyone who suffers from lactose intolerance by combating painful symptoms, such as gas, bloating or diarrhea. Most digestive enzymes will help relieve any symptoms of lactose intolerance, but the ones that target lactose specifically are the supplements you should focus on.

Vegetarian friendly

If you are a vegan or vegetarian, you want to make sure the supplement you are buying uses a vegan-friendly version of gelatin to form the capsules. Most vegan capsules will be made from hypromellose, which is made from an extraction of wood pulp. This ingredient is clear and tasteless and vegan! Before purchasing digestive enzymes, check the packaging and ingredients to make sure they are vegetarian or vegan friendly.

How much you can expect to spend on digestive enzymes

High-quality digestive enzymes can cost upwards of $50, but what you put into your body should matter, and you’re more likely to see better results. The lower the quality, the lower the price, and the less likely you will notice a change.

Digestive enzymes FAQ

What is the difference between a probiotic and a digestive enzyme?

A. Digestive enzymes are exogenous enzymes specifically designed to break down proteins, fats and carbs found in our food. On the other hand, probiotics come in the form of helpful bacteria that are taken to target the flora of the gut and create a balanced environment where food can be broken down a lot better.

Do digestive enzymes improve digestion?

A. There are numerous studies out there that prove that digestive enzymes can aid in the digestive process and relieve symptoms of indigestion. When buying digestive enzymes, you must make sure that you do your own research and discuss your options with your doctor.

What’s the best digestive enzyme to buy?

Top digestive enzyme

Pure Encapsulations Digestive Enzymes Ultra

What you need to know: A superior quality digestive enzyme with no additives.

What you’ll love: These digestive enzymes include 13 enzymes and help encourage the absorption of various nutrients during digestion. The tablets are also free from allergens, additives, sugars and fillers.

What you should consider: They are on the more expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top digestive enzyme for the money

Now Foods Super Enzymes

What you need to know: An effective budget option for those suffering from digestive issues.

What you’ll love: This digestive enzyme contains enzymes from the papaya fruit, proven to help with digestion and relieve digestive issues. The supplements help break down fats, carbohydrates, and proteins, improving the absorption of minerals and nutrients in the body.

What you should consider: The gelatin capsule is not veggie or vegan friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zenwise Health Digestive Enzymes Plus Prebiotics & Probiotics Supplement

What you need to know: A great probiotic and digestive enzyme combo for a more balanced digestive system and happy gut.

What you’ll love: This enzyme is great for those who enjoy spicy foods, processed food, and drink and dairy products. The supplement can be taken before meals and will relieve painful gas and bloating. This supplement is also vegan friendly and has great probiotic and prebiotic qualities on top of the digestive enzymes.

What you should consider: This product may contain gluten.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

