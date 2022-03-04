Elderberry gummies benefits

If you feel a bit under the weather or simply want to ensure you have everything you may need on hand for the next time you get the sniffles, you might want to consider buying some elderberry gummies.

Rather than being out of commission for a week or two, these easy-to-eat supplements can get you back on your feet in half that time. However, you should know a few things before buying elderberry gummies, and we cover all that in this guide.

You can also jump right to our top pick, Garden of Life MyKind Organics Elderberry Immune Gummy. It has added echinacea and zinc and is made with natural fruit instead of artificial flavorings like some lesser-quality options.

Elderberry health benefits

There is well-documented use of elderberries in folk remedies dating back thousands of years. In fact, in 400 B.C., Hippocrates referred to elderberries as the “medicine chest” of nature, and modern science has proven him right.

Elderberries are full of antioxidants and vitamin C, both of which are very important for the immune system. One study has shown that people with influenza receiving 15 milliliters of elderberry syrup four times per day had their symptoms clear up an average of four days earlier than those receiving a placebo. Another study demonstrated the efficacy of using elderberries to prevent the onset of cold and respiratory infections after long-distance flights.

There is also some evidence that suggests elderberry is good for heart health. One of the reasons for this is that they are high in anthocyanins, which lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. They can also be beneficial for people with diabetes because they may improve blood sugar metabolism.

Even these myriad health benefits may only be the tip of the iceberg. Though there is still limited scientific evidence, there are some reasons to believe elderberry may help fight cancer, inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and even offer some antidepressant properties.

Elderberry gummies vs. liquids

When it comes to effectiveness, there is little difference between taking elderberry gummies or a liquid. The choice comes down to your preference and how well each fits into your lifestyle.

Gummies pros

Easy to eat

Usually taste good

Convenient to take on the go

An excellent choice for kids

Often have a low per-serving cost

Gummies cons

It can be high in sugar

It may contain filler ingredients

Liquids pros

Minimally processed

Absorbed by the body quickly

Liquids cons

The bitter taste can be off-putting

Not ideal for on-the-go use

Expensive

What to consider when buying elderberry gummies

Added nutrients

Elderberries themselves are naturally high in vitamins A and C, but manufacturers often add extra nutrients to their gummies to increase their healthful properties. Zinc is the most commonly added nutrient because it also helps to bolster the immune system, and many people reach for elderberry gummies when they are suffering from a cold or flu.

Some companies may add calcium, sodium and magnesium. If you want a pure elderberry supplement, make sure to check the label to ensure it doesn’t contain any added nutrients you don’t want.

Ingredients

In addition to nutrients, manufacturers may add other ingredients. These may be herbs like echinacea or propolis, the latter compound produced by bees believed to have anti-inflammatory properties.

There may also be added sugar or natural flavors to improve the taste since elderberry is naturally bitter. Paying close attention to the ingredient list helps ensure you don’t accidentally buy a gummy with many additives you may not want.

Certifications

Depending on your personal dietary needs, you may want to look for specific certifications on the label. You can find elderberry gummies certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO or vegan to fit any preference.

Dosage

Not all elderberry gummies are created equal, and they can differ significantly in the amount of extract per serving. Some contain as little as 50 milligrams, while others may have as much as 200 milligrams.

Cost per serving

Along with the dosage per serving, you should consider the cost per serving rather than the entire purchase cost. A bottle that costs $15 and contains 30 gummies with a one-gummy serving size will offer a better value than a bottle that costs $15 and contains 60 gummies with a serving size of three gummies.

How much you can expect to spend on elderberry gummies

Elderberry gummies generally cost between $10-$20 for 30 servings.

Elderberry gummy FAQs

Are there side effects when taking elderberry?

A. The consumption of elderberry extracts and gummies is generally considered safe for periods of 12 weeks or less. That being said, some people may experience minor gastrointestinal side effects.

Do elderberries have any drug interactions?

A. Currently, elderberry has no known severe interactions with any medications. However, because it helps boost the immune system, it could potentially decrease the effectiveness of immunosuppressants.

What is the best elderberry gummy to buy?

Top elderberry gummy

Garden of Life MyKind Organics Elderberry Immune Gummy

What you need to know: An intelligent choice for those looking for maximum immune-boosting properties, these gummies contain a blend of healthy extracts, including rosemary leaf, echinacea and guava fruit.

What you’ll love: All of the ingredients are organic, and they are sweetened with real fruit juice rather than sugar.

What you should consider: Having to eat four gummies per serving makes it an expensive choice.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top elderberry gummy for the money

Nature’s Way Sambucus Gummies

What you need to know: Both tasty and effective, kids and adults will be happy to eat these anytime they are feeling unwell.

What you’ll love: They contain no artificial colors or preservatives and are free of most common allergens.

What you should consider: Some users have reported mild stomach discomfort after taking them.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Zhou Nutrition Max Strength Elder-Mune

What you need to know: With 125 mg of elderberry extract per serving and 150% of your daily recommended vitamin C, these should help stop colds dead in their tracks.

What you’ll love: They taste like candy and have a soft, easily chewable texture.

What you should consider: They may irritate sensitive stomachs.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Brett Dvoretz is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.