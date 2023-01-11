Why are elderberries good for you?

Elderberries are a little-known berry that can have a massive impact on your health. People have been using them for health and medicinal purposes throughout history. Some believe elderberries can support the immune system, relieve the symptoms of common colds and touches of flu, help with mental health and leave skin looking smooth.

Before you start adding them to your diet, it’s important to understand what elderberries are and some little-known health benefits that could leave you feeling great in no time.

What are elderberries?

Elderberries come from Sambucus trees in the form of warm purple berries. Sambucus produce various two types of offspring known as elder and elderberries. The purple color of the elderberry comes from the combination of anthocyanidins, which have a range of health benefits, including antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that keep humans healthy.

Elderberry juice typically has a reddish glow due to the anthocyanins breaking down when reduced to liquid. People can, but are generally not advised, to eat elderberries raw. This is because they can be toxic and cause diarrhea, vomiting or nausea when consumed in raw form.

Elderberries are, however, incredibly nutritious. This is because they are composed of protein, vitamin C, vitamin B6, flavonols, phenolic acids, dietary fiber, phenolic acids and iron. Dietary supplements help sufferers of flu, common colds and even chronic constipation. This probably explains why ancient cultures, nutritionists and traditional medicine doctors swear by elderberries.

In practice, elderberries relieve common colds and infections and boost the immune system. Moreover, elderberries also offer comfort and support to the respiratory system in not only times of distress but also work to bolster its resistance and boost the immune system.

The top four benefits of elderberries

Elderberry helps beat cold and flu symptoms

Cold and flu symptoms can be awful. Elderberry helps fight and relieve the symptoms of common colds and touches of flu with its rich combination of vitamins and nutritional properties. The antioxidants help cells revitalize, and the anti-inflammatory properties can help relieve the nasty side effects of cold and touches of flu in the body.

Studies published by the National Institutes of Health have shown that elderberries, while not effective at preventing the symptoms of colds and flu, can make them less severe and, most importantly, much shorter-lived. Other studies have pointed toward elderberry’s support of the immune system as a pivotal contributor to the increasing number of white blood cells in the body.

Elderberry helps beat acne and contributes to healthy skin

Elderberry can also help with dermatological issues like acne. This is because elderberries contain a high level of flavonoids with anti-inflammatory properties. This means that the duration and severity of acne flare-ups may be shorter and less severe.

Moreover, the antioxidants in elderberries help protect the skin’s cells from things like free radicals that contribute to the intensity and duration of skin problems. Things like elderberry skin washes can also help to fight acne because they contain antiseptic properties. Some users of elderberry suggest that it can support the skin through the aging process to reduce the appearance of aging as well.

Elderberry helps support the immune system and overall health

With its antioxidants and vitamin compounds, Elderberry boosts the immune system. Increasingly, more and more diseases the body faces are being attributed to inflammation. This means that elderberries’ anti-inflammatory properties are vital to immune support.

Elderberries have also been attributed to lowering stress levels, with some even pointing toward elderberries being a good supplement for sufferers of depression.

Elderberry helps the digestive system

For digestive issues like acid reflux, indigestion or even extreme constipation, elderberries can be a fantastic solution and keep your gut healthy. This is because elderberries are rich in dietary fiber and can reduce gas and other gastrointestinal issues. If that’s not enough, the increase in fiber that elderberry delivers can help your intestines increase the nutrient uptake in your gut by enabling your intestine to become more absorbent as it becomes healthier.

How to Include elderberries in your diet

While you can’t eat elderberries in their raw form, manufacturers have found plenty of ways for you to incorporate them into your diet as a supplement.

Pills and gel capsules

Many people incorporate elderberries into their diets as supplementary pills or lozenges. If you already have a supplement plan, this is an ideal way to add elderberry.

Elderberry drops

You can also pick up bottles of elderberry extract. Most liquid forms of elderberry come with a built-in dropper in the lid. Drops can be administered in whatever way suits you best. You can drop them directly onto your tongue or into a beverage.

Elderberry syrups

Another popular method of adding elderberry to your dietary regime is through elderberry syrup. This is usually a viscous liquid, like cough medicine, that you can take directly. Most manufacturers recommend taking 1 tablespoon of elderberry syrup three times per day. But it depends on the concentration of elderberry in the mixture, so be sure to read the recommendations carefully.

What you need to buy for elderberry health benefits

Herbal Roots Black Elderberry Capsules

These vegan capsules contain an impressive 4,300 milligrams of elderberry per serving. They’re made from organic elderberries and don’t contain any fillers or other unnecessary additives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Gaia Herbs Black Elderberry Syrup

Thanks to its liquid formula, this elderberry supplement is easily absorbed by the body. It’s certified organic by the USDA and is made from just four wholefood ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Farrell writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.