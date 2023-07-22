Trending paint colors for summer 2023

Deciding what color to paint your home is a big deal. Redecorating is something that most people only do occasionally, so pick the wrong paint and you could be stuck with a shade that you don’t love for the next five years or more.

So, before you pick up your roller and get stuck, why not investigate the paint color trends of summer 2023? These hot colors will stay looking fresh for years to come.

Summer 2023 paint color trends

These are some of the top paint color trends for 2023, based on paint manufacturers’ colors of the year and expert opinions.

Spanish Moss by Krylon

Spanish Moss is a deep, rich green that works with both warm and cool accents. Krylon picked it as its color of the year for 2023. Ashley Banbury, the senior color designer for Krylon and Dutch Boy Paints, says on the brand’s website, “This midnight green has a strong connection with the richness of nature, dense forests and mossy terrains.” It’s an ideal hue for anyone looking for inspiration from nature while experimenting with dark hues.

Terra Rosa by Dunn-Edwards

A dusky pink with a hint of terra cotta, Terra Rosa was named Dunn-Edwards’ 2023 paint color of the year. It has a grounding feel to it and works as a neutral for those sick of beiges, grays and off-whites. Dunn-Edwards notes that “the cinnamon rose hue is positive and joyful, reflecting confidence, creativity and coziness.”

Rustic Greige by Dutch Boy

If you’re looking for a medium-toned neutral, you should consider Rustic Greige by Dutch Boy Paints. “The beautiful, versatile Rustic Greige is all about the need to escape, relax and recharge. It’s about retreating to a calmer, simpler lifestyle inspired by the peace and clarity of tones derived from nature,” Banbury explains in a press release.

Vining Ivy by Glidden

Vining Ivy is Glidden’s 2023 color of the year. Its deep blue-green is refined and looks contemporary but with a nod to tradition. In a press release from Glidden, its color expert, Ashley McCollum, notes that consumers are looking to embrace serenity and little moments. “Vining Ivy embodies this vibe perfectly,” she says. “It is energizing yet grounding, and it works in literally any space”

Southern Road by Valspar

Southern Road is one of 12 Valspar colors of the year. It evokes the desert heat, making it a great choice for summer. Sue Kim, Valspar’s color marketing manager, describes it as “a muted clay with a brown undertone that offers a feeling of contentment as we seek to slow down and enjoy the everyday.”

Harbor Blue by Krylon

Evoking images of quaint harbors and seaside towns, Harbor Blue is a perfect color to add to your home this year. In a report from Real Simple, Banbury says, “Krylon’s Harbor Blue elevates the home as a rad pop of color while maintaining a sense of serenity.”

What you need to paint your home

Pro Grade Paint Roller Covers

A paint roller is absolutely essential for anyone painting their walls, delivering a smooth, even coat of paint. These 9-inch paint roller covers fit over the frame and have a 1/2-inch nap for smooth and semi-smooth surfaces. They don’t shed and are washable so you can reuse them.

Wooster Roller Frame

This frame gives all 9-inch roller covers — like the one above — a snug fit with minimal slippage. The smooth rolling internal bearings help provide even coverage, while the quick-release spring is great for removing the cover speedily and easily.

Bates Extension Pole

While you could get up on a step ladder, this 3-foot extension pole makes it easier to paint ceilings and the tops of walls. It has a universal thread to fit a wide range of roller frames. It’s telescoping, letting you adjust it between 1.3 feet and 3 feet for better control.

Mister Rui Foam Paint Roller Kit

If you’re looking to paint more than just your walls, you might find this foam paint roller kit handy. It provides a smooth, even finish on flat surfaces, such as doors, cabinets and wooden furniture. The kit contains a tray, a frame and five roller covers.

Bates Paint Brushes

In addition to a roller, you’ll need paint brushes for cutting in around the corners and baseboards and other more intricate work. This pack of four paint brushes inches sides between 1.5 inches and 3 inches.

Handy Paint Tray

This paint tray holds up to a gallon of paint and has a deep-well design to help prevent spilling. The sloped, textured area lets you get rid of excess paint on your roller to avoid drips. It has a handle on each end so you can move it more steadily.

Green Lifestyle All Purpose Canvas Drop Cloth

Even if you tell yourself that you’ll be meticulously careful this time, you’re always going to cause some drips and splashes as you paint. That’s why it’s important to cover floors and furniture with drop cloths, such as this one made from heavy-duty canvas. It comes in 10 sizes up to 20 feet by 20 feet to suit most spaces.

Scotch Contractor Grade Masking Tape

Masking tape or painter’s tape helps keep your work as neat as possible, keeping paint off your baseboards, door frames and window frames. This stuff is contractor grade so you can rely on it to do its job. It sticks for up to three days and doesn’t damage paint or leave a residue.

Amazon Basics 5-Gallon Pouring Spout

If you’re sick of making a mess when you pour paint from the can into a tray, you need a paint-pouring spout. This one fits can standard 5-gallon paint can, whether metal or plastic.

Colbent Multi-Angle Paintbrush Extender

We’ve all seen roller extenders, but what about paintbrush extenders? This handy device holds a paintbrush and fits on the same extender pole as a roller frame does. It’s perfect for cutting where the wall meets the ceiling and other hard-to-reach places.

