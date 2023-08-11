America runs on Dunkin’ — and the coffee chain is making sure that statement stays true, even late at night and on the weekends. As alcoholic offerings like boozy seltzers and canned cocktails continue to “spike” in popularity (pun fully intended), Dunkin’ is getting in the game with a line of drinks that pack a different kind of punch: alcoholic coffees and iced teas.

As VinePair reported, Dunkin’ registered to launch an alcoholic collection of beverages and has already launched a website for Dunkin’ Spiked, teasing several flavors based on drinks fans love from its coffee chain.

We don’t know exactly when Dunkin’ Spiked drinks will be released, but Dunkin’ received label approval from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) back in May, so it could be any day now. Here’s everything else we know.

What flavors of Dunkin’ Spiked drinks can you try?

Dunkin’ is teasing two different types of spiked drinks on its website: iced coffee and iced tea.

The spiked iced coffee drinks will come in four flavors: Original, Caramel, Mocha and Vanilla. The Original is based on classic Dunkin’ coffee, while Caramel has a hint of sweetness based on Caramel iced coffee drinks sold at Dunkin’. Mocha is “chocolatey and approachably decadent,” and Vanilla is “creamy, smooth and delightfully sweet.”

There are also four flavors of spiked iced teas: Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Pineapple. Slightly Sweet has a “bright, citrus finish,” while Half & Half is “refreshingly sweet and perfectly balanced.” The fruit flavors are based on Dunkin’s popular Refreshers — Strawberry Dragonfruit is “slightly sweet with bright and exotic fruit flavor,” while Mango Pineapple is “slightly sweet with fresh, tropical fruit flavor.”

How much alcohol is in each drink?

The iced coffees are 6% ABV and come in 12-ounce cans in four- and six-packs — though you can also get the Original flavor in a 19.2-ounce single-serve can.

The iced teas are 5% ABV. They also come in 12-ounce cans in four- and six-packs, with the Slightly Sweet flavor available as a 19.2-ounce single-serve can.

4 non-alcoholic Dunkin’ products you can buy now

Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee Variety Pack

This variety pack comes with Dunkin’ iced coffee in Original, French Vanilla and Mocha flavors — almost all the same flavors as the forthcoming spiked coffee line. We won’t tell if you want to add a little something while you wait for the boozy coffee to be released.

Sold by Amazon

Dunkin’ Cold Caramel Flavored Ground Coffee

If you’re craving Dunkin’s famous Caramel Iced Coffee, this is the way to get it at home. This subtly caramel-flavored ground coffee is meant to be brewed hot and then poured over ice.

Sold by Amazon

Dunkin’ Donuts Pyramid Sachet Tea

While Dunkin’ doesn’t sell a make-at-home version of its famous ice teas, this bold breakfast tea will get you pretty close — just brew a strong batch, add a bit of your favorite sweetener and serve over ice.

Sold by Amazon

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans

For a fun twist on classic Dunkin’ Iced Coffee flavors, these jelly beans have them all: Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Toasted Coconut and Butter Pecan.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.