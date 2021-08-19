The best way to help your travel coffee mug retain its temperature for longer is to preheat or pre-cool it while you wait for your coffee to brew.

Which travel coffee mugs are best?

Whether you’re at the office, on a mountaintop or on the road, there are travel coffee mugs designed for all your caffeinated activities.

Travel coffee mugs come in many shapes, sizes and styles. Picking the best travel coffee mug for your needs depends on how and where you plan to use it.

What to know before you buy a travel coffee mug

A few considerations are key to finding your ideal travel coffee mug. The size, shape, lid and handle of your mug depend on your lifestyle and coffee drinking habits. Consider how much, how often and where you’ll be drinking your coffee before buying a new mug.

Size

Generally, travel coffee mugs come in 12-, 16- and 20-ounce sizes. How much coffee you drink determines how big of a travel coffee mug you need to buy. If you take your coffee with creamer, sweetener or other ingredients, make sure your travel mug has enough room for you to add those on top of your usual serving of coffee.

Shape

While most travel coffee mugs will fit in cup holders, not all are designed with cup holders in mind. Some mugs are wider than others, while others are skinny at the base and wider at the top. Consider where you’ll most likely be while drinking your coffee on the go.

Lid

The lid on a travel coffee mug is essential to keeping your liquid from spilling. Lids can have a pop-open, slide-open or screw-off top for drinking. Some may even have a hole to insert a straw. Lids that you can open one-handed are best for commuters or adventurers who may only have one hand free at a time.

Handle

If you’re a coffee drinker who loves the feeling of a classic coffee mug, a handle is a must. Tall mugs with handles may fit well in cup holders if you plan to caffeinate while in the car.

What to look for in a quality travel coffee mug

Once you know the size and shape of your perfect mug, you need to find one that provides an excellent coffee drinking experience. No matter how you take your java, make sure you find a mug that maintains your drink’s temperature, prevents spills and is easy to clean on the go.

Temperature control

Possibly the most important feature of a travel coffee mug is to keep your coffee as hot or cold as you like for as long as you’re drinking it. Travel coffee mugs are built to maintain temperature with specific design features such as vacuum-sealed walls, stainless steel or copper materials and airtight lids. Quality travel mugs will also prevent condensation and burns by keeping the outer mug and handle at room temperature.

Spill-proof

Another key feature of quality travel coffee mugs is their ability to keep liquid from leaking out. Look for leak-proof lids that are airtight, locking or have sturdy rubber gaskets.

Easy to clean

When you’re on the go, cleaning dishes can be a challenge. Travel coffee mugs that are easy to clean have fewer parts to disassemble, no crevices that can trap gunk in hard-to-reach places and wide mouths so you can scrub thoroughly inside and out.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel coffee mug

Travel coffee mugs can range from $15-$50.

Travel coffee mug FAQ

What is a vacuum-insulated mug?

A. In a vacuum-insulated mug, there is more than one wall surrounding the mug. A double- or triple-walled travel mug has multiple linings with an air gap between them. This allows the inner liquid to retain its temperature longer since it’s less exposed to the outside air.

Can I make my travel mug retain temperature longer?

A. Yes. The best way to help your travel mug retain its temperature for longer is to preheat or pre-cool it while you wait for your coffee to brew. Before pouring your coffee in, pour hot water into the mug and let it sit for a minute. Then, pour out the hot water and add your coffee. If you’re making an iced coffee, let ice water sit in the mug for a minute before you empty it to add your drink.

How do I clean my travel mug?

A. Check your product instruction guide to see if the mug is dishwasher-safe. If it’s not, a simple scrub with dish soap and warm water will do the trick. For stainless steel coffee mugs, use a gentle sponge and avoid steel wool and harsh detergents.

What’s the best travel coffee mug to buy?

Best of the best travel coffee mug

Thermos Stainless King 16-ounce Travel Mug with Handle

What you need to know: This is a state-of-the-art travel mug that checks all the boxes.

What you’ll love: The mug is vacuum-insulated for long-term temperature control. A built-in tea hook makes brewing tea on the go even easier. A slim base fits in most cup holders, and a handle makes for easy grip carrying. Materials are BPA-free.

What you should consider: Some customers have said the handle can be awkward to hold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Staples

Best bang for your buck travel coffee mug

Finedine Double Wall Stainless Steel Coffee Mug

What you need to know: This is the ideal mug for hardcore coffee drinkers on a budget.

What you’ll love: This sleek design features a stainless steel finish inside and out. The outside of the mug stays cool even if your coffee is piping hot. The lids are spill-resistant. The mug is dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: While the mug is stainless steel, the lid is made of plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best leak-proof travel coffee mug

MiiR Insulated Travel Tumbler with Locking Flip Lid

What you need to know: This travel tumbler offers a sleek design with an absolutely leak-proof lid.

What you’ll love: The simple design is appealing, easy to hold and fits in all cup holders. The locking lid seals liquids in and is easy to open one-handed when you’re ready to sip. The vacuum-insulated stainless steel design keeps coffee hot or iced drinks cool for hours. It’s top-rack dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: Some customers mentioned getting a drop of coffee on their nose from the flip-up lid when they go to drink.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best durable travel coffee mug

YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Mug

What you need to know: This compact travel coffee mug is a reliable choice for enjoying a cup of coffee while adventuring outdoors.

What you’ll love: These mugs are made with kitchen-grade stainless steel, making them puncture- and rust-resistant. Double-wall vacuum insulation controls the temperature of your drinks while protecting your hands. The wide design and comfortable handle are reminiscent of a typical coffee mug. These mugs are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. You can choose from over 15 colors.

What you should consider: Some customers said it didn’t keep their coffee as hot as they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best design travel coffee mug

S’well Stainless Steel Traveler

What you need to know: This travel mug is for the coffee drinker who wants a mug to express their personality.

What you’ll love: Triple-walled insulation ensures your coffee stays hot. This travel thermos is available in over 20 colors and designs. The bottle is sweat-free, leak-proof and fits in all standard-size cup holders. The opening is large enough to fit most ice cubes for iced coffee drinkers.

What you should consider: Some customers report that the lid gets stuck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

