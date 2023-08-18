If you’ve ever dreamed of having a kitchen full of cookware you can pass down for generations to come, you’re going to want to act fast. Le Creuset, the French cookware brand that’s absolutely legendary for its heirloom-quality cast iron cookware, is having a sale so good it’s practically giving the stuff away. These are the kinds of pieces your grandma has been using for 60 years — and if you grab some during this sale, you’ll likely still be using yours 60 years from now.

Le Creuset has a lifetime guarantee — and usually, a price tag to match

What’s so great about Le Creuset? Well, this French brand truly makes cookware to last a lifetime — and then some. The company was founded back in 1928, and since then, it’s been making incredibly high-quality cast iron pieces. It’s best known for its Dutch ovens, which come enameled in tons of fun, bright colors.

The company stands behind its products with a warranty that lasts from the date of purchase for the lifetime of the original owner. The thing is, these pieces are so well-made, you’re unlikely to need to use that warranty — I have Le Creuset cookware that’s been handed down by older relatives that still looks (and cooks) like it’s brand new. They cook evenly, they don’t burn, they’re easy to clean and they last forever. Literally, there’s no catch.

But for that level of quality, you’re usually going to have to pay. The brand’s signature Dutch ovens typically retail for several hundred dollars — up to around $500 for the larger models. But thanks to an incredible sale going on right now, you can snag some of Le Creuset’s most popular cookware for up to 50% off — if you act fast.

Best deals during Le Creuset’s Factory-to-Table sale

Le Creuset Traditional Round Dutch Oven

Available in colors to match every kitchen and sizes to match every family, the Traditional Round Dutch Oven is a classic workhorse that can simmer, braise, bake and more. It’s versatile, high quality and deeply discounted. The 4.5-quart, which easily serves a family of 4-5, is one of the best deals right now at $234 (usually $390).

Sold by Le Creuset

Le Creuset Traditional Oval Dutch Oven

The oval-shaped Dutch oven is great for larger cuts of meat — think roasts and lamb shanks. It moves easily from the stovetop to the oven, and its curved bottom ensures nothing sticks and is easy to clean. At $285 (usually $475), this is one of the most steeply discounted products at Le Creuset right now.

Sold by Le Creuset

Le Creuset Classic Stockpot with Glass Lid

This ceramic-on-steel stockpot is newly redesigned to work on any stovetop, including induction. The ceramic coating ensures it heats evenly and retains heat well while still staying non-reactive and resisting stains.

Sold by Le Creuset

Le Creuset Soup Pot with Glass Lid

The Soup Pot from Le Creuset is one of the brand’s most coveted items, perfect for soups, stews and one-pot meals. Its sloped sides make it easy to stir without anything sticking, and it’s a breeze to clean. Its large handles make it easy to lift and carry. At just $252 (marked down from $420), the Soup Pot is an absolute steal.

Sold by Le Creuset

Le Creuset Square Cocotte with Lid

For bakers, roasters and casserole lovers, the Square Cocotte is a versatile vessel with a low profile that’s optimized for oven roasting. Its ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and easy cleaning, and it’s even dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Le Creuset

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.