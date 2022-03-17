Which backpack blower is best?

Keeping your lawn and garden free of leaves, sticks and other debris can seem like mission impossible sometimes. If you’re tired of all the bending and kneeling required to clear your yard manually, it may be time to invest in a backpack blower to get the job done.

Backpack blowers use a fan to pull in the air that’s then pressurized, so it comes back out of the blower’s tube much more quickly. You can direct the air in a relatively concentrated area, allowing you to remove leaves and other debris from your lawn. A smaller yard or garden doesn’t need a particularly powerful blower, but you’ll definitely appreciate more power for a larger lawn. If you want a powerful gas blower that works well for residential use, the Poulan Pro 48cc Backpack Blower is a top-notch choice.

What to know before you buy a backpack blower

Type

Backpack blowers are available in three main types:

Two-stroke, gas-powered engines: These blowers are usually the most lightweight option but still deliver significant power. However, they do require more maintenance. They run on a combination of gas and oil, so you have to mix the two yourself or purchase a premixed formula.

These blowers are usually the most lightweight option but still deliver significant power. However, they do require more maintenance. They run on a combination of gas and oil, so you have to mix the two yourself or purchase a premixed formula. Four-stroke, gas-powered engines: These blowers run on the same gas you use in your car, so you don’t need to mix it with anything beforehand. They are fairly fuel-efficient and are the most robust option. But they’re pretty heavy, so they may be uncomfortable to use for long periods.

These blowers run on the same gas you use in your car, so you don’t need to mix it with anything beforehand. They are fairly fuel-efficient and are the most robust option. But they’re pretty heavy, so they may be uncomfortable to use for long periods. Electric/battery-powered: These blowers are newer options on the market, so there aren’t quite as many available. They provide quieter operation and don’t give off harmful emissions like gas-powered blowers. But they aren’t as powerful and can run out of power in the middle of blowing.

Airspeed

A backpack blower’s airspeed refers to how fast the air it produces comes out of its tube. Electric or battery-powered blowers typically top out at approximately 140 miles per hour, but gas models can reach 250 mph or more.

In general, the larger your yard, the greater the airspeed you’ll want from your blower. You should also consider the number of leaves and other debris you have to move, too. Heavier debris requires more airspeed.

CFM and tube size

In addition to its airspeed, a backpack blower’s power is measured by how much air it can produce in a minute, which is rated in cubic feet per minute. The CFM is tied to the blower’s tube size because a model with a slim tube can’t produce as much air as a blower with a wide tube. Consider a blower’s airspeed and tube size to decide if it’s powerful enough for your yard.

What to look for in a quality backpack blower

Ergonomic throttle

If you want a blower that’s comfortable to use, look for a model with an ergonomically designed throttle. This design can reduce the risk of repetitive motion injuries to your shoulder, elbow and wrist by letting you keep your arm in a natural position that doesn’t put stress on your joints when using the blower.

Shoulder straps and belt

Because you wear the blower on your back, you can easily move it around your yard to clear leaves and debris from every corner. But depending on the model, you may be lugging around 14 to 25 pounds on your back.

Opt for a blower with adjustable shoulder straps that allows you to get a comfortable fit to limit the burden on your shoulders and back. It’s also a good idea to look for a model with hip straps, too. That reduces some of the weight on your shoulders for a more balanced feel.

Anti-vibration system

Some backpack blowers have an anti-vibration system, which can help keep you from getting tired while blowing. These packs typically feature springs and anti-vibration mounts to absorb the motion before it reaches your body.

Noise reduction

Backpack blowers can make a lot of noise, but some are worse than others. Electric blowers are usually quieter, though some models can still reach around 75 decibels. That’s why it’s always a good idea to wear ear protection.

You can also find some blowers that offer features like a large capacity muffler to reduce noise. Your neighbors will appreciate a blower with these noise-reducing features.

How much you can expect to spend on a backpack blower

Backpack blowers usually cost $200-$700. Basic models generally range from $200-$300, but more powerful, feature-packed models can go for $300-$500. If you want a commercial-grade model with all the bells and whistles, expect to pay $500-$700.

Backpack blower FAQ

Are there regulations about using backpack blowers?

A. Some states, counties, cities, towns, neighborhoods and other jurisdictions have regulations regarding the noise and pollution generated by backpack blowers. In some areas, you may not be able to use a blower, while other locations may only permit the use of certain models or during certain hours. Check your local regulations before purchasing a blower.

Do I need to wear protective gear while using a backpack blower?

A. It’s recommended that you wear ear protection while using a blower because it can be very noisy. The engine is pretty close to your ears, too. In addition, you should protect your eyes from flying debris with safety glasses or goggles and your skin with gloves and long sleeves.

What’s the best backpack blower to buy?

Top backpack blower

Poulan Pro 48cc Backpack Blower

What you need to know: This powerful but simple blower is an ideal option for clearing leaves around the house, boasting an impressive performance that rivals higher-priced models.

What you’ll love: It can reach speeds of 200 mph. It offers a cruise control option for comfortable, user-friendly operation. It has adjustable shoulder straps and a load-reducing harness to help reduce fatigue. It provides variable speed throttle control.

What you should consider: Its 48cc engine isn’t really cut out for large or pro-grade blowing situations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top backpack blower for the money

Greenworks Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower

What you need to know: This eco-friendly battery-powered blower is extremely easy and comfortable to use, making it an excellent option for those new to backpack blowers.

What you’ll love: It weighs just about 14 pounds, so it doesn’t strain your back too much. It fits comfortably with an ergonomic harness and features a high-quality grip to reduce fatigue. It’s powerful enough to blow wet leaves.

What you should consider: The battery life isn’t as long as some users would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LawnMaster 31CC Backpack Blower

What you need to know: This blower offers the power of a gas model but with an easy push-button start for hassle-free blowing.

What you’ll love: It offers user-friendly operation, thanks to the intuitive controls. It can provide two and a half hours of blowing on a single tank of gas. The padded, adjustable harness helps reduce vibrations.

What you should consider: The straps can be somewhat uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

