The best concrete saw for your needs

A concrete saw is a powerful tool that uses a diamond-tipped blade to cut through various building materials such as stone slabs, cement blocks, bricks, poured concrete, masonry and even asphalt. The main difference between a concrete saw and a regular power saw or circular saw is its ability to withstand the high temperatures created by friction and cool down rapidly after use.

Depending on the material thickness and the depth of the cut needed, there are a variety of saws available. An excellent choice for daily, heavy-duty work is the Husqvarna Gasoline Grinder, a powerful yet relatively lightweight option with a five-inch cutting depth. Alternatively, several other models are worthy of consideration, designed for less frequent and less demanding jobs.

What to know before you buy a concrete saw

Uses

There are many different types of concrete saws. Therefore it’s essential to determine your needs first. Battery-powered and handheld disc saws have a 3- to 6-inch blade and are great for working in hard-to-reach areas. However, they are for light to medium-duty tasks such as removing masonry from brickwork or cutting shallow grooves. If you need to cut through more substantial materials like stone slabs, a water-cooled saw with a larger blade and lots of torque will be necessary.

Safety

These power tools are often quite large and heavy, making them somewhat dangerous to use, especially for those without experience. As with all power tools, you should wear adequate safety gear at all times. Additionally, make sure you understand the tool’s various functions and how to stop it in an emergency. If electrically powered, use a ground-fault circuit interrupter outlet adapter to protect against electric shock hazards.

Blades

To achieve optimum cutting speed and blade life, selecting the correct blade for the material and depth of cut is essential. Abrasive masonry blades are usually the best choice for smaller handheld models. Dry-cutting diamond blades are heat resistant and are ideal for intermittent use on hard materials. Wet-cutting diamond blades are designed for prolonged, heavy-duty use and deep cuts, as the blade is cooled by water constantly.

What to look for in a quality concrete saw

Size

It is vital to purchase a tool that is adequate for your needs. If you only need it occasionally, then a handheld option is lightweight, portable and uncomplicated. However, the motor may burn out quite quickly if it is underpowered. A model with a strong motor and a high torque output will provide the needed reliability and efficiency for daily use.

Power

Concrete saws are either battery, electric or gasoline-powered. A battery-powered saw is excellent for small jobs or for working in hard-to-reach areas. Electric models range in size and power for a variety of materials. Saws with a gasoline engine are needed for heavy-duty work. However, their hefty price tag makes them more suited to professional construction workers who expect reliable daily use.

Versatility

As mentioned, these saws cut several different materials other than concrete. Look for a model that can accept various blade types and sizes and adjustable speed if you plan on using it for more than one purpose.

How much you can expect to spend on concrete saws

Prices range significantly depending on the type of saw. Handheld electric and battery-powered models cost around $100-$300. A powerful gasoline model can cost $500-$2,000 depending on size and output.

Concrete saw FAQ

Are concrete saws dangerous to use?

A. Any power tool is inherently dangerous and should be used with care. Concrete dust contains silica which is hazardous if inhaled. Therefore, you should wear an adequate breathing apparatus at all times. Additionally, gasoline-powered saws produce exhaust fumes, so they shouldn’t be used in confined spaces if it’s avoidable.

How long do concrete saw blades last?

A. Masonry blades are inexpensive and usually need to be replaced after 1-2 hours of continuous use. Diamond-tipped saw blades last much longer. However, quality is essential. A cheap diamond blade will only last for around 12 hours of constant use, whereas a high-quality one can last up to ten times longer.

What’s the best concrete saw to buy?

Top concrete saw

Husqvarna Gasoline Grinder

What you need to know: This heavy-duty machine accepts up to a 14-inch blade and has a maximum cutting depth of five inches.

What you’ll love: It has a good power-to-weight ratio, and you can use them with wet or dry diamond blades.

What you should consider: As a powerful gasoline model, it is quite noisy.

Where to buy: Sold by: Amazon

Top concrete saw for the money

Rockwell Compact Circular Saw

What you need to know: This handheld disc cutter can be used with four-inch masonry and diamond-tipped blades.

What you’ll love: It has an adjustable bevel allowing you to make cuts from 0 to 45 degrees, while its compact size makes it easy to maneuver.

What you should consider: Its small size makes it unsuitable for heavy-duty work.

Where to buy: Sold by: Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Evolution Basic Electric Concrete Saw

What you need to know: This electric option is robust and versatile. It is powerful enough to cut through most materials.

What you’ll love: Its twin handles provide good support during use. It is supplied with a 12-inch diamond blade.

What you should consider: As this is an electric saw, you cannot use it for wet cutting.

Where to buy: Sold by: Home Depot

