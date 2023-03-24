The Lollapalooza lineup and everything you’ll need to enjoy this music festival

Over 170 acts to perform at Lollapalooza 2023

The first Lollapalooza (1991) wasn’t a festival, it was a farewell tour that hit over 20 cities. The featured acts were Jane’s Addiction, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Living Colour, Nine Inch Nails, Ice-T, Butthole Surfers, Henry Rollins Band, Fishbone and Violent Femmes. This year, the four-day event takes place in Grant Park in Chicago and features over 170 acts. To get the most out of the festival, you need to know just what you can and can’t bring into the park.

When is this year’s Lollapalooza, and how much are tickets?

This year, Lollapalooza takes place from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6 at Grant Park in downtown Chicago. An estimated 400,000 people will attend, and the event is expected to sell out.

As far as pricing, the four-day General Admission tickets start at $365, while the four-day General Admission Plus tickets start at $700. The VIP passes start at $1,600, and the Platinum passes, which offer front-of-stage viewing at six stages with complimentary beer, seltzer and water along with other perks, start at $4,350 (plus $629.53 in taxes and fees). If you prefer to have a premium experience, you can add extras, such as a cabana or hotel stay for additional fees.

Who is playing the event?

Over the four-day event, Lollapalooza will present over 170 acts on nine stages. The recently announced headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odsza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together.

What items are prohibited?

Since this is a public event with about 400,000 attendees, there are a number of items which you cannot bring into the park. These prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Bags that aren’t clear or are larger than 12 by 12 by 6 inches.

Aerosol containers of any kind.

Coolers of any kind.

Frame backpacks.

Professional audio recording equipment.

Professional cameras and video equipment.

Drones.

Glass containers of any kind.

Hammocks.

Pets.

Umbrellas.

Selfie sticks.

Skateboards and scooters.

Carts.

Outside food or beverage.

Illegal substances of any kind.

Chairs.

Tents.

Spiked jewelry.

Fireworks.

What you can bring to this year’s Lollapalooza

Handy Laundry Stadium-Approved Clear Tote Bag

This clear tote is made of heavy-duty, clear polyvinyl chloride. It meets stadium guidelines, which makes it perfect for Lollapalooza. The bag features a shoulder strap and a zippered closure.

Sold by Amazon

Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera

A professional camera features a removable lens. This point-and-shoot model meets all the qualifications so you can take it into Grant Park and take pictures of your friends and performers to have memories that last a lifetime.

Sold by Amazon

gb Pockit Air All-Terrain Lightweight Travel Stroller

If you’re bringing a little one to the festival, you’ll need a stroller. This lightweight option is easy to steer, has a canopy for sun protection and works on all types of terrain. For convenience, this model can pack down to the size of a briefcase when not in use.

Sold by Amazon

Vortex Optics Diamondback HD Binoculars

With 400,000 spectators, you might not be very close to any of the stages. That’s no problem. These binoculars have a powerful magnification that can make you feel right up next to the stage, even if you’re halfway across the park.

Sold by Amazon

Gatorade Gx Hydration System

When you’re outside all day, you can become dehydrated without realizing it. That means it’s even more important to carry water with you at all times. This 30-ounce refillable squeeze bottle is easy to carry and convenient for taking those quick sips to keep you hydrated.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Neutrogena Beach Defense Water-Resistant Sunscreen Stick

When you’re exposed to the sun, sunscreen is essential. However, Lollapalooza has very strict limits on sunscreen sizes. This offering from Neutrogena is only 1.5 ounces and provides broad-spectrum protection with SPF 50+.

Sold by Amazon

Wham-O Frisbee

If it’s a festival, you need a frisbee. This Ultimate model from Wham-O is a high-quality flying disc that is perfect for outdoor use. It features a heavy design, so be careful when throwing near a crowd.

Sold by Amazon

Other items worth bringing

If you get hot watching the concert, a cooling towel can help you stay comfortable.

The large capacity of a Nalgene Tritan water bottle means you don’t have to hit the water station as often.

This stadium-approved clear tote bag has an adjustable shoulder strap for easy transport.

If you’re bringing kids with you, Banana Boat Kids Sport sunscreen stick is a pediatrician-tested product that can help keep them safe from damaging UV rays.

Just like at a picnic, an oversized towel gives you an area to relax while keeping you from sitting directly on the grass and dirt.

