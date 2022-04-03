Best affordable desks for your home office

As more people have adapted to a work-from-home lifestyle, having a proper office desk can help keep your workspace organized and improve productivity. While some desks can get exceptionally pricey, several high-quality options are suitable for those looking to stay on a budget. Whether your remote working situation is temporary or permanent, having a sturdy office desk is a worthwhile investment.

From small writing desks to L-shaped desks to standing desks, there are numerous options from which to choose. Finding the right material and style for your home office ultimately comes down to personal preference.

Home office desk features

Types of cheap home office desks

Depending on your home’s overall style and motif, there are several different desk styles to peruse.

Computer desk : Desks designed explicitly for computers have increased functionality and space for your monitor, keyboard, mouse and sometimes even printers. They are often built with a simple design and come in both large and small versions.

: Desks designed explicitly for computers have increased functionality and space for your monitor, keyboard, mouse and sometimes even printers. They are often built with a simple design and come in both large and small versions. Writing desk : The smallest and most basic style of desk is the writing desk. They provide a place to focus on your work and place your laptop or notebook without taking up too much space. Writing desks are often great options for those wanting a minimalist look.

: The smallest and most basic style of desk is the writing desk. They provide a place to focus on your work and place your laptop or notebook without taking up too much space. Writing desks are often great options for those wanting a minimalist look. Standing desk : Sitting for prolonged periods can eventually lead to unwanted health risks, which is why many workers are making the switch to standing desks. Many standing options have adjustable heights, allowing the user to stand and move around while on the phone or computer. Some standing desk converters even let you transform an ordinary table or counter into a convenient workspace.

: Sitting for prolonged periods can eventually lead to unwanted health risks, which is why many workers are making the switch to standing desks. Many standing options have adjustable heights, allowing the user to stand and move around while on the phone or computer. Some standing desk converters even let you transform an ordinary table or counter into a convenient workspace. L-shaped desk : Desks that utilize an L-shape let you spread out and are great for workers who use more than one monitor. The unique shape also means that they can fit perfectly in the corner of a room, saving you space.

: Desks that utilize an L-shape let you spread out and are great for workers who use more than one monitor. The unique shape also means that they can fit perfectly in the corner of a room, saving you space. Floating/wall-mounted desk: If you’re looking for something that stands out from traditional office desks, a sleek, wall-mounted desk can add a spacious work area to a small room without making the space feel crowded or cluttered.

Material

The four most common materials used to construct home office desks are wood, metal, glass and laminate.

Wood : Offering a classic and timeless style, wood provides a durable and sturdy surface for multiple years of use. You can find various soft and hardwoods, as well as variations in color, grain and texture.

: Offering a classic and timeless style, wood provides a durable and sturdy surface for multiple years of use. You can find various soft and hardwoods, as well as variations in color, grain and texture. Metal : Metal desks are strong and built to last. They can also be lightweight, depending on the type of metal used. Hybrid desk options will often combine a metal frame with a wood or glass top.

: Metal desks are strong and built to last. They can also be lightweight, depending on the type of metal used. Hybrid desk options will often combine a metal frame with a wood or glass top. Glass : Desks with glass surfaces exude a sleek and streamlined appearance that blends well with any modern decor. They are also easy to clean and maintain using a standard glass cleaner.

: Desks with glass surfaces exude a sleek and streamlined appearance that blends well with any modern decor. They are also easy to clean and maintain using a standard glass cleaner. Laminate: Laminate desk surfaces usually consist of a durable coating surrounding a wooden interior. This style is easy to clean and typically sports a lower price tag.

Size

The size of your home office desk matters when it comes to the amount of surface area you’ll have for your computer and other accessories and when it comes to the total space the desk will occupy in your home. Measuring the area in your home beforehand ensures you get the perfect fit.

Top cheap office desks

Best desks under $200

IDS Online Mid Century Glass

This simple but elegant glass desk has a stylish mid-century appeal and can even be used as a dining table when needed.

NOBLEWELL Computer Desk

With a separate space for your monitor, modem, keyboard and mouse, you’ll have plenty of extra storage options for books, folders, files and more.

Homieasy Small L Shaped Computer Desk

Besides the convenient L-shaped surface, you’ll also have two lower storage shelves that you can use for display or other office supply organization.

Techni Mobili Rectangular Gray 3 Drawer Computer Desk

The contoured desktop design adds an extra element to this classic office desk. Featuring three pull-out drawers and a large shelf, you can keep all of your important work documents safe and secure.

VIVO Standing 32 inch Desk Converter

For those who already have a desk but would like the ability to transform it into a standing model, this desk converter easily rests on any desktop or table and features a fully adjustable height function.

Best desks under $100

Sauder North Avenue Desk

The Charter Oak finish gives this desk a high-end look without the high price. With enough surface area to fit a computer, keyboard, lamp and other accessories, this sustainably made desk is an excellent option for all types of home offices.

Soges Computer Desk

Sporting a 222-pound capacity, this modern desk can handle all kinds of work. Plus, with an easy-to-assemble design featuring a removable lower shelf, you can have it built and functional in just a few minutes.

Mr IRONSTONE L-Shaped Desk

Another affordable L-shaped model, this sturdy desk is great for workers who need multiple monitors or gamers who want to get the most out of their setup.

Hoatian Wall-mounted Desk

Not everyone has the available space to fit a full-sized office desk. Luckily this floating desk takes up no floor space while providing an area for your computer and several smaller storage shelves.

Best desks under $75

Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk

This inexpensive, standard desk contains a single front drawer for stationery or office supplies and is available in multiple color options.

Teraves Modern L-Shaped Desk

L-shaped desks fit seamlessly in most corners and are ideal for maneuvering between different screens or files. This Teraves model even has adjustable legs, so you won’t have to worry about any unbalanced wobbling.

HOME BI Computer Desk

This desk can mesh well with a simple industrial appeal whether placed in an office, bedroom or living room. Rustic brown and white versions are also available.

Cubiker Computer Desk

If you find the desktop too cluttered, the included side storage bag is the perfect place to keep loose papers, books, pens and more. The top surface itself is waterproof and resistant to light scratches from everyday wear.

SHW Home Office Desk

Sometimes less is more. While this home office desk may not have any extra drawers or shelves, it makes up for it with a clean, modern, streamlined look that you can use for multiple purposes.

OneSpace Stanton Computer Desk

If space comes at a premium in your home, this compact computer desk features a slide-out keyboard shelf and a helpful bottom storage area.

Best desks under $50

CubiCubi Study Computer Desk

This desk is available in sizes ranging from 32 inches for smaller offices up to 63 inches for larger workspaces depending on your size requirements. When not in use as a desk, you can also repurpose it as a dining table.

Furinno Rectangular Oak Gary/Black Computer Desk

Affordable and functional, this budget-friendly desk is great for those without a ton of space or who want a casual area to read, write or study.

Coavas Folding Desk

If having a desk as a permanent fixture in your home doesn’t appeal to you, this folding desk might be just what you need. You can simply fold and store when not in use, making this model highly portable and versatile for the modern worker.

