Which ergonomic footrests are best?

Anyone who spends most of the day behind a desk knows how easy it is to develop aches and pains if your posture isn’t correct. With an ergonomic footrest beneath your desk, you can maintain proper alignment, even if you spend lengthy periods in your chair.

An ergonomic footrest is a platform you can rest your feet on when sitting down. The support that it provides your lower body is effective for reducing foot, ankle and leg pain. If you’re looking for a high-quality, eco-friendly ergonomic footrest, the Eureka Ergonomic Adjustable Footrest is a top choice.

What to know before you buy an ergonomic footrest

Type of footrest

Adjustable-height footrests have an angled surface that can move up and down. These are the most common type of footrests and are particularly effective if you’re having trouble finding a comfortable model, because they allow you to adjust the platform to find the perfect position.

are typically made of padded foam that cushions your feet while supporting and elevating them. They’re usually meant to be used without your shoes to increase your comfort. Hammock-style footrests are a fabric sling that you can hang from your seat or beneath your desk to rest your feet in. Many models let you rest your feet so they’re nearly level with your seat, a position that’s more comfortable for many people. This type of footrest is highly portable, so it’s great for travel or taking back and forth between your home and office.

Surface area

The size of an ergonomic footrest’s surface area is key if you want to use it comfortably. The best footrests are large enough for you to place both feet on them at the same time. In most cases, this means a footrest should have a surface area that measures around 15 x 11 inches. However, individuals with large feet may prefer a slightly bigger footrest so they can comfortably place their feet side by side.

What to look for in a quality ergonomic footrest

Height and angle options

Adjustable ergonomic footrests offer multiple height options, but the exact number varies from model to model. For example, some models only offer two height levels, while other footrests have up to four. You’ll likely have an easier time finding a comfortable position with a footrest that provides more height options. For the best results, look for a model that allows for at least 2-5 inches in height adjustment.

When it comes to a footrest’s angle options, some models remain completely flat, while others let you adjust the angle to ensure the most comfortable position. Opt for a footrest that allows you to choose from 0-35 degrees of inclination.

Non-skid surface

To make sure your feet don’t slide off an adjustable footrest made of hard material like wood or plastic, choose a model with a non-skid or non-slip surface. The textured surface helps keep your feet in place, so you don’t have to worry about them falling off when you’re adjusting their position on the footrest.

Portability

If you travel often or plan to move your footrest between home and the office, it’s important to consider how portable it is. A hammock-style footrest is usually the most portable because it’s lightweight and can easily be folded to fit in a bag or suitcase.

For those who want an adjustable or cushion footrest, choose a lightweight model that won’t weigh down your bag. Opt for a footrest that weighs 2-3 pounds at most.

Foot lever or pedal

All adjustable ergonomic footrests require manual adjustments to change the height level. For the most convenient option, choose a footrest with a foot pedal or lever. You tap the pedal or lever with your foot to lower or raise the surface so you don’t have to bend.

Massage action

For even more comfort, some ergonomic footrests offer a massage feature. They have built-in massaging balls or rollers you can run your feet over to help soothe sore, tired feet.

Rocker design

When you’re stuck behind a desk all day, it’s not uncommon for the circulation in your legs and feet to be affected. Some ergonomic footrests offer a rocking design, so you can move the platform back and forth to increase the blood flow to your lower body.

Heating and cooling

If you suffer from extremely sore, aching feet, you may want to look for an ergonomic footrest that provides a heating feature to help relieve pain. Some models also have a cooling setting to help keep your feet dry and comfortable in warmer weather.

How much you can expect to spend on an ergonomic footrest

Ergonomic footrests cost $4-$70. Simple hammock-style footrests usually range from $4-$14, while cushion footrests cost $12-$60. For an adjustable ergonomic footrest, you’ll pay $16-$70, depending on its features.

Ergonomic footrest FAQ

Do ergonomic footrests require assembly?

A. Hammock- and cushion-style ergonomic footrests usually don’t need assembly because they’re a single piece. This means you can use them as soon as you take them out of the box. Most adjustable footrests come assembled, but other models may call for some minor assembly that takes 10 minutes or less.

What’s the best weight for a portable ergonomic footrest?

A. To make sure your footrest is easy to move around, stick to a model that weighs no more than 2 pounds. Hammock- and cushion-style footrests are usually the most lightweight options.

What’s the best ergonomic footrest to buy?

Top ergonomic footrest

Eureka Ergonomic Adjustable Footrest

What you need to know: This extremely high-quality ergonomic footrest is made from eco-friendly rubber that’s highly durable and sturdy.

What you’ll love: It can be used right out of the box. It has a textured surface that provides a massage effect to boost circulation. The non-slip rubber feet at the bottom keep the footrest from sliding on floor surfaces.

What you should consider: The platform may not be tall enough for some users. You can’t lock the footrest in a position.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ergonomic footrest for the money

Mind Reader Ergonomic Footrest

What you need to know: This affordable footrest not only helps you maintain proper posture when sitting but can improve circulation too.

What you’ll love: It offers several tilt angles to support your legs, which can work for users of various heights. The flat design allows for easy storage. Its sculpted edges help prevent your feet from sliding off.

What you should consider: It can slide around on wooden floors and sometimes rocks back and forth when you move your feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kensington Solemate Ergonomic Footrest

What you need to know: An especially well-made ergonomic footrest, this model features top-notch materials and three position options.

What you’ll love: It can be titled. Comfy memory foam footrest that helps take pressure off your back and spine. Its non-slip feet prevent it from sliding around on the floor.

What you should consider: 15-degree tilt adjustment can be limiting for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

