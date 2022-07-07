Which Epson printer is best?

While the world continues to barrel toward an all-digital future, there is still a considerable need for good printers, especially when it comes to business of both the big and small variety. When searching for a good printer, one of the best brands you can select from is Epson, thanks to its large variety of models for different needs and great price points.

The best Epson printer you can buy is the Epson EcoTank ET-4760 Wireless Color All-in-One. This printer comes packed with the ability to scan, fax and copy in addition to basic printing, and it uses refillable ink sections instead of replaceable ink cartridges.

What to know before you buy an Epson printer

Inkjet vs. laser

Epson printers come in one of two varieties: inkjet or laser.

Inkjet: Inkjet Epson printers still utilize cartridges of ink for printing, one per color, including black. They don’t print as quickly as laser Epson printers, but they do cost considerably less on average than laser Epson printers. If you only occasionally use a printer, then inkjet options are more likely better for your needs.

Inkjet Epson printers still utilize cartridges of ink for printing, one per color, including black. They don’t print as quickly as laser Epson printers, but they do cost considerably less on average than laser Epson printers. If you only occasionally use a printer, then inkjet options are more likely better for your needs. Laser: Laser Epson printers use toner rather than ink. They generally last longer than inkjet varieties due to having fewer internal components, meaning a decreased chance of a component breaking. Laser printers are generally better for those with large printing needs and especially for businesses.

All-in-one functionality

Many Epson printers cover multiple business-related needs, which also serves to futureproof them to a certain extent. All-in-one refers to the inclusion of scanning and copying functions as well as the ability to fax should you have a phone line to connect to your printer. They do cost more than an Epson printer that only prints, so make sure you’ll need the added function before you spend the extra money.

What to look for in a quality Epson printer

Connection types

Epson printers contain up to four different connection types, though any given Epson printer may only feature some rather than all.

USB: All Epson printers include the option to connect to a computer with a USB cable. It is the simplest and fastest method of connection.

All Epson printers include the option to connect to a computer with a USB cable. It is the simplest and fastest method of connection. Ethernet and/or Wi-Fi: All-in-one Epson printers include the option to connect your printers to your internet network using both a wireless connection over Wi-Fi and using a wired connection with an Ethernet cable. Some printer-only Epson printers might also include one or both of these connection types as well.

All-in-one Epson printers include the option to connect your printers to your internet network using both a wireless connection over Wi-Fi and using a wired connection with an Ethernet cable. Some printer-only Epson printers might also include one or both of these connection types as well. NFC: NFC, or Near-Field Communication, is one of the newest methods of communication between computers. Many Android tablets and phones, plus iPhone 7s and newer, have NFC chips, which NFC compatible Epson printers should be able to read.

How much you can expect to spend on an Epson printer

Epson printers don’t fall into the same “the price of this printer is lower; therefore, the quality is lesser” category; instead, the cost of the printer usually dictates the jobs it is intended to perform. Epson printers that cost less than $100 are meant to function as occasional use machines, while Epson printers that cost more than $200 are best when used by business-minded individuals or large offices. Between those ranges, you can find Epson printers best for most average situations.

Epson printer FAQ

Do Epson printers work with Apple products like Macs?

A. Absolutely. Most newer Apple computers, including the various Macs, have the necessary Epson drivers built-in, so you don’t need to do anything other than connect the two machines. Some of Epson’s more advanced features might need some additional downloads of driver, software or both, but those are available on Epson’s website for both Mac and Windows.

Can you use the fax function in all-in-one Epson devices without a landline?

A. No. Fax machines of any kind require access to a landline to send and receive faxes. If you choose an all-in-one machine, that means you should have a port to connect a phone cable located somewhere on your printer. You can always use an online faxing service for a fee should you not have a phone line in your office or home.

How often do Epson printers need to have their ink or toner replaced?

A. That mostly depends on how often you use your machine, as most ink and toner are rated to last on a measurement of pages rather than time. Those times are usually around 250 pages for inkjet cartridges and more than 2,000 pages for toner cartridges. That said, ink and toner can dry out if not used for long periods of time, which can quickly lower the number of pages they are functionally able to print.

What’s the best Epson printer to buy?

Top Epson printer

Epson EcoTank ET-4760 Wireless Color All-in-One

What you need to know: This all-in-one Epson printer is very fast and doesn’t require cartridges to use.

What you’ll love: Voice control and a color touch screen make this Epson one of the easiest to control.

What you should consider: This is one of Epson’s priciest available options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Top Epson printer for the money

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless Color All-in-One

What you need to know: A smaller, lower-quality version of the top option, which nonetheless remains one of Epson’s best selections

What you’ll love: The decreased size can be one of its best features if you have a smaller office or little counter space.

What you should consider: One of the bigger sacrifices this Epson printer makes is the speed at which it operates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4740 Wireless All-in-One

What you need to know: This Epson model is perfect for any business-related need, such as at-home work or shared office spaces.

What you’ll love: Smart devices such as Amazon Alexa and Google Nest can control this printer, and it’s capable of faxing.

What you should consider: Not only does this model still rely on ink cartridges, it uses them up fast.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.