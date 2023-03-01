Fire pit tables provide heat and a place to set down food and drinks, making them great for outdoor entertaining. The right table lets you spend more time outdoors all year round, excellent for anyone who loves spending time in their yard.

In this article: Christopher Knight Home Aidan Outdoor Rectangular Fire Table, Bali Outdoors 42-Inch Propane Fire Pit and Best Choice Products 57-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table.

Fire pit table fuel types

The three main fire pit table fuel types are propane, natural gas and solid fuel.

Propane: This is by far the most popular fuel type. Propane tables put out a lot of heat with minimal effort and run on propane tanks, so no specialist installation is required.

This is by far the most popular fuel type. Propane tables put out a lot of heat with minimal effort and run on propane tanks, so no specialist installation is required. Natural gas: Although natural gas tables radiate plenty of heat, they require a natural gas line, so unless you already have one installed, it makes far more sense to choose propane.

Although natural gas tables radiate plenty of heat, they require a natural gas line, so unless you already have one installed, it makes far more sense to choose propane. Solid fuel: These fire pit tables burn solid fuel, such as wood and charcoal. They can be very warm, depending on how you build the fire and how much you feed it, but they are a lot more work than propane models and produce smoke.

Fire pit table sizes

Fire pit tables range in size from compact 26- to 30-inch models that seat up to four people comfortably to large 56- to 60-inch options that seat around eight people. The right size for you depends on how many people you want to fit around it. Larger tables don’t necessarily put out more heat than smaller ones, but they disperse that heat further and therefore warm a larger area.

What are British thermal units?

These are a measurement of thermal energy that tell buyers how much heat propane fire pit tables put out. You don’t need to know the ins and outs of Btu to know that more equals hotter. If you want a fire pit table that puts out a lot of heat, choose one that is 50,000 Btu or higher.

You can use a fire pit table’s Btu to estimate its heating radius. For instance, a 50,000-Btu fire pit table should heat a radius of 8 to 10 feet. However, this is affected by other factors, such as outdoor temperature and wind chill.

Best fire pit tables

Christopher Knight Home Aidan Outdoor Rectangular Fire Table

Its concrete finish gives this fire pit table a sleek and minimalistic look, and the matching tank holder is stylish and great for using as extra table space. It has an output of 50,000 Btu, so it produces plenty of heat to keep you and any guests toasty.

Sold by Amazon

Bali Outdoors 42-Inch Propane Fire Pit

With an impressive 60,000-Btu output, this table heats a large area and feels hot when you’re sitting or standing close to it. The ceramic tile tabletop and metal base makes it look stylish in a wide range of outdoor spaces.

Sold by Amazon

Bali Outdoors 28-Inch Propane Fire Pit Table

Despite its relatively compact 28-inch size, this table has a 50,000-Btu output, so it’s great for warming a reasonable area. It has a sleek black metal tabletop and a wicker-effect exterior that brings a sleek yet natural style to your backyard.

Sold by Amazon

Bali Outdoors 30-Inch Round Propane Fire Pit Table

The round design lets you squeeze extra guests around this 30-inch diameter fire pit, as long as you don’t mind getting close. It has simple, clean lines and comes with glass fire stones that look great, while the heat output of 50,000 Btu easily keeps you warm.

Sold by Amazon

Endless Summer 30-Inch Square Outdoor Fire Pit Table

Thanks to its off-white metal exterior and marble mantel, this table looks stylish and offers a choice of either black or white fire glass to sit in the center. It is simple to light, with a push-button ignition, and comes with a lid, which means you can use it as a standard table when it’s too hot for a fire.

Sold by Amazon

Endless Summer 30-Inch Square Propane Fire Pit Table

The faux tile tabletop and the cut-out side panels give this fire pit table an attractive appearance, so you’ll be happy to have it on display in your yard. It has a 50,000-Btu output and is durable enough to last through all seasons, thanks to the included cover to protect it from the elements.

Sold by Amazon

Best Choice Products 57-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

This large 57-inch fire table has a wood-effect finish that is sleek and trendy, and it looks good with both traditional and modern outdoor decor. It’s made from a rust-resistant aluminum that’s light yet durable, and it has a heat output of 50,000 Btu to warm a significant area.

Sold by Amazon

Best Choice Products 52-Inch Outdoor Wicker Patio Propane Fire Pit Table

If your yard is particularly open or windy, you may find the addition of a glass wind guard handy for protecting your flames while you can still enjoy looking at them. This table has an attractive wicker finish with a metal tabletop and a 50,000-Btu output.

Sold by Amazon

Outland Living Series 403 Slate Grey Fire Table

Made from a sleek, tightly woven slate gray or espresso brown wicker, this 44-inch fire pit table is a great medium-sized choice. It has a 50,000-Btu output and comes with attractive white glass fire stones.

Sold by Amazon

Devoko 43-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

Its black metal finish gives this fire pit a vaguely industrial look that’s chic and stylish. It comes with a wind guard and fire stones, measures 43 inches long and has an output of 50,000 Btu.

Sold by Amazon

Yaheetech 43-Inch Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

Not only does the ceramic tile tabletop look great, it provides a study spot to put drinks and snacks while entertaining outdoors. It has a 50,000-Btu heat output and comes with crystal blue fire stones.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.