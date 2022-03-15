Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
26°
Huntington
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Pope hails health care workers as heroes for COVID …
Top Stories
Does my child need to file taxes?
Parents mad over school camp sleeping arrangements
Video
EU official: Turkey will gain by curbing migration …
Being the 1st: What it’s like to make Supreme Court …
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Rain is over but flood issues remain
Top Stories
Next: Big temp swings and soggy again next week
Top Stories
Gusty showers, few February storms expected
Video
Severe storms tonight across Tri-State
Video
Strong to severe storms in store Thursday evening
Video
Watching Winter Live – February 16th, 2022
Video
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
China 2022
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Beijing’s Olympics close, ending safe but odd global …
Top Stories
Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing …
Center of attention: Towns wins All-Star 3-Point …
Marshall can’t stop red-hot Charlotte offense; Herd …
Video
Agbaji, McCormack lead No. 6 Kansas over West Virginia …
Community
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
PR Newswire Press Releases
Calendar
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Traffic
Search
Please enter a search term.
Beds
Best waterproof dog bed
Top Beds Headlines
All Roads Lead To March Mania
March 15 2022 12:00 pm
Trending Stories
CTC sued by hotel developer
Lawsuit filed against Cabell County Schools
Man faces 16 child porn charges in Kentucky
Pope hails health care workers as heroes for COVID …
Multiple people accused of cashing fraudulent checks
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
CTC sued by hotel developer
Lawsuit filed against Cabell County Schools
Man faces 16 child porn charges in Kentucky
Pope hails health care workers as heroes for COVID …
Multiple people accused of cashing fraudulent checks
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News