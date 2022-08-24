If your dog likes to chew on things it shouldn’t, you should double-check that your cooling pad is made out of nontoxic materials.

Which cooling pad for dogs is best?

As we continue to see record-high temperatures all over the world, it’s ever important that your dog can stay cool. Since their only methods of cooling are panting and releasing heat through their paws and nose, it’s much harder for them to cool off.

The best way to help them is through the use of a cooling pad, such as the Green Pet Shop Dog Cooling Mat. It doesn’t need to be refrigerated, and it comes in several sizes to fit any dog.

What to know before you buy a cooling pad for dogs

Cooling pad types

There are three types of cooling pads for dogs.

Gel pads are the most common. They’re the easiest to use and maintain. They use a special gel with a cooling effect that’s activated by the pressure of your dog laying down, so you don’t need to pre-cool them. If your dog has been on it for a few hours, you’ll likely need to give the pad about a break for 15 to 30 minutes.

pads are the most common. They’re the easiest to use and maintain. They use a special gel with a cooling effect that’s activated by the pressure of your dog laying down, so you don’t need to pre-cool them. If your dog has been on it for a few hours, you’ll likely need to give the pad about a break for 15 to 30 minutes. Water pads are another options, which you need to fill with cold water right before you use them. These can be messy, especially if punctured, and you shouldn’t freeze them.

pads are another options, which you need to fill with cold water right before you use them. These can be messy, especially if punctured, and you shouldn’t freeze them. Ice pads are a third option, which you can freeze. However, they can be too cold when you remove them from the freezer, so you should place an insulating layer such as a towel or blanket on top of it before your dog lays down.

Size

Cooling pads for dogs come in many sizes, so you can get one that fits your dog. Some cooling pads use weight ranges as a guide for what size pad to buy.

Depending on your dog, you may not be sure which size is best. However, in these situations, know that it’s always better to get a pad that’s a little too big than one that’s too small.

Color

Most cooling pads for dogs are blue. However, if you look long enough, you can find other colors, such as pink or gray.

What to look for in a quality cooling pad for dogs

Cooling time

The best cooling pads for dogs have long cooling times, and most pads offer cooling times of around two to four hours. However, these times can be affected by a variety of factors, such as where you’re using the pad and how old it is.

Ease of cleaning

Dogs get dirty, and they also have accidents. As such, the best cooling pads are machine-washable.

Nonslip base

Chances are your dog won’t gently step onto and off the cooling pad. As such, a pad without a nonslip base can slide around. This can be annoying for your dog and may even cause them to stumble and fall. However, you can always weigh it down or buy a nonslip pad to put under it.

How much you can expect to spend on a cooling pad for dogs

They can cost as little as $5 or as much as $100. Pads for under $20 usually aren’t great for more than occasional use. Better pads for small-to-medium-sized dogs cost up to $40-$50, while big-sized cooling pads typically start around $50.

Cooling pad for dogs FAQ

Can I use a cooling pad outside?

A. Most cooling pads can be safely used inside and outside. However, using them outside lowers their efficiency as the pad absorbs the heat around it and is even less effective if it’s placed in direct sunlight. Additionally, if it’s hot enough outside that your dog needs to be on a cooling pad to be safe, it’s probably too hot for it to be outside at all.

What do I do if my dog won’t use the cooling pad?

A. If your dog refuses to use it, there’s not much you can do. You can use positive reinforcement to reward them for laying on it, like treats or praise. But if it doesn’t respond to this, you’ll likely need to command it to use it, especially if it doesn’t naturally go to it when hot.

What is the best cooling pad for dogs to buy?

Top cooling pad for dogs

The Green Pet Shop Dog Cooling Mat

What you need to know: This is one of the simplest and most effective cooling pads out there.

What you’ll love: The gel works to naturally pull heat away from your dog. The cooling effect can last for up to three hours, and it recharges in as little as 15 to 20 minutes. It comes in five sizes.

What you should consider: If it isn’t used regularly enough, the gel can harden, rendering it useless. Dogs with sharp nails may puncture it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Top cooling pad for dogs for the money

Faith Force Pet Cooling Mat

What you need to know: This is an excellent budget pad for occasional use.

What you’ll love: The exterior has self-cooling ice silk fabric, and the interior absorbs heat. The cooling pad is machine-washable, and the interior is absorbent, so it can double as a potty pad. It comes in three sizes and three colors.

What you should consider: There are no anti-slip features, so it slides around easily; some customers placed weights on the corners to keep it still.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Snagle Paw Self-Cooling Mat for Dogs

What you need to know: If you need to cover a lot of space, order one of these cooling pads.

What you’ll love: It uses ice silk cotton for the cooling effect. The inner layers are absorbent and hold up to 10 cups worth of liquid, plus it’s machine-washable for easy cleaning. It comes in 60- by 48- or 60- by 72-inch sizes.

What you should consider: Some purchasers found it didn’t cool as effectively as it should, and they considered it more of a potty pad with a bonus cooling feature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.