Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing nears going to the jury
Top Stories
Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people
Fed’s Powell will aim to win a high-stakes bet in 2nd term
Waukesha parade crash suspect’s bail raises questions
Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Great weather for pre-Thanksgiving travel
Video
Top Stories
Here’s your Thanksgiving forecast!
Video
Top Stories
Forecast for the hunters – we’ve seen far worse!
Video
50-50 weekend: dry and wet
Video
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Rock salt, why does it melt ice?
Much colder with chance to see partial eclipse
Video
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
No. 5 Duke rolls after Citadel coach taken to hospital
Top Stories
Tom Brady tosses 2 TDs, Buccaneers beat Giants 30-10
Suns win 13th straight, beat Spurs 115-111
Citadel coach Baucom collapses at Duke, taken to hospital
DeSclafani, Giants reach agreement on $36M, 3-year contract
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Community
Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2021
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Founder’s Day
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am
Home
12 best gifts for new homeowners
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Attorney accused of smuggling drugs to inmate at Ohio prison
West Virginia Turnpike tolls to increase next year
West Virginia and its neighbors are seeing COVID-19 spikes
Video
West Virginia continues to face food insecurity
Video
Trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing nears going to the jury
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Attorney accused of smuggling drugs to inmate at Ohio prison
West Virginia Turnpike tolls to increase next year
West Virginia and its neighbors are seeing COVID-19 spikes
Video
West Virginia continues to face food insecurity
Video
Trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing nears going to the jury
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News