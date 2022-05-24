Which Adidas baseball cleats are best?

Whether you’re a budding baseball star or a casual player who participates in recreational leagues, wearing cleats is essential. Baseball cleats are designed to give you the right amount of traction and protection you need to perform at a high level.

If you’re looking to upgrade your cleats, Adidas is a brand known for its high-quality sporting gear. For example, the Adidas Men’s Adizero Afterburner 8 NWV TPU Baseball Cleats are terrific if you want durable and lightweight shoes that offer plenty of stability and ankle support.

What to know before you buy Adidas baseball cleats

Cleat type

There are three types of baseball cleats:

cleats have plastic studs and are more versatile than metal cleats, as they don’t wear out as quickly and provide excellent traction on muddy fields. Metal cleats offer the best traction on grass and stiff infields, but are usually more expensive and not as durable.

cleats offer the best traction on grass and stiff infields, but are usually more expensive and not as durable. Turf cleats don’t provide as much grip as metal or molded cleats, but they’re the most comfortable and flexible and the best shoes to wear on artificial surfaces.

What position do you play?

Any baseball cleat will suffice no matter what position you play, but some can be more beneficial than others if you want to optimize your performance. Outfielders spend most of their time on grass, so metal cleats are ideal for them because they don’t pick up as much grass. Molded cleats are the most common for infielders, but metal cleats can also be suitable if the infield’s surface is dry and stiff.

Size and fit

Choosing the correct size isn’t difficult as it’s very much like buying regular shoes. You should wear shoes that fit you snugly and comfortably, but it’s best to ensure that they’re not too tight as that can cause discomfort or pain. Many baseball cleats have a narrow fit and build, and while some take a bit of time to break in, it might be best to consider wider cleats if you have a broad foot.

What to look for in quality Adidas baseball cleats

Ankle cut

If you have weak ankles and want to prevent rolling them as much as possible, mid-cut or high-cut cleats are your best bet as they extend well above the ankles, creating extra support. Mid-cut and high-cut shoes are usually heavier than low-cut shoes, so although you might sacrifice some speed, the additional ankle support can help you feel more comfortable.

Material

Most baseball cleats offer excellent protection, but that depends on the materials. Cleats are usually made with synthetic leather for a durable build and some water resistance, and they also have mesh material around the front and upper for breathability.

Interchangeable cleats

Interchangeable cleats give you the freedom to switch between metal and plastic studs. They’re easy to use, often just requiring you to screw them on and off, and their versatility makes them attractive for players who want to enhance their performance for both training and in-game purposes.

How much you can expect to spend on Adidas baseball cleats

If you’re looking for a reliable pair of cleats, you can find something for $50-$100. Cleats made with more durable materials or engineered with the latest performance technology can cost $100-$160.

Adidas baseball cleats FAQ

How are baseball cleats different from soccer and football cleats?

A. Baseball cleats have different stud patterns than soccer cleats. Football cleats are generally heavier, and although they can be used for baseball, they might slow you down due to their bulkier build.

How do you clean baseball cleats?

A. Smack your cleats together to remove any mud and other debris, then use a washcloth or old toothbrush with a laundry detergent and water solution to remove any stains.

What are the best Adidas baseball cleats to buy?

Top Adidas baseball cleats

Adidas Men’s Adizero Afterburner 8 NWV TPU Baseball Cleats

What you need to know: These mid-cut shoes offer excellent ankle support and are ideal for those looking for durable, spikeless cleats.

What you’ll love: These shoes are available in three stylish colors and have a flexible and lightweight upper made with Sprintskin. They have a thermal polyurethane outsole plate for superior grip, a midsole packed with super-light cushioning for comfort and the lacing system to give players a more locked-down fit.

What you should consider: The mid-cut ankle bootie extension makes them difficult to put on.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Adidas baseball cleats for the money

Adidas Men’s Afterburner 6 Grail Cleats Baseball Shoe

What you need to know: These cleats have a classic Adidas look and are lightweight and flexible, making them ideal for speedy players

What you’ll love: The upper, tongue and toe point are made with durable, high-quality materials, and the molded rubber outsole has a textile lining for superior grip that lets players move with agility. They provide a locked-down feel and come in four colors.

What you should consider: They’re not suitable for those with wide feet and run small, so it’s best to purchase a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Men’s Vapor Ultrafly Elite 4 Metal Baseball Cleats

What you need to know: These metal cleats have a sleek design and are made with premium materials for a durable build.

What you’ll love: These shoes are lightweight but provide excellent protection, thanks to the overlays covering the mesh upper. The lacing system creates extra lateral support, and the soft cushioning in the midsole provides extra comfort, so your feet don’t get sore from the metal studs.

What you should consider: The studs are molded, so they can’t be replaced if damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

