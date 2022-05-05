Which Franklin batting gloves are best?

There are plenty of methods to improve your game when it comes to baseball. Most of them require time, effort and dedication, such as working out and practicing. But if you need that little extra edge when you’re up to bat, try wearing a batting glove. Franklin batting gloves are among the best gloves on the market, and many professional players use them.

The best Frankin batting gloves are the Franklin Sports CFX Pro Major League Baseball Baseball Batting Gloves. The premium leather offers a great grip and is very comfortable.

What to know before you buy Franklin batting gloves

Size

Your batting gloves need to fit perfectly to provide you with the best support. If they are too loose or too tight, your grip will be noticeably worse. Franklin measures its gloves from the bottom of the palm to the tip of the middle finger, but double-check the sizing chart before making a purchase. The size difference is rarely more than a quarter-inch, so finding an exact fit won’t be too difficult.

Padding and protection

Some Franklin batting gloves have extra padding or extra protection. Extra padding often cushions the palm to increase shock absorption. Some gloves have added protection with a molded plastic wrap over the back of the hand to protect you from the baseball.

Wrist

You can secure your Franklin batting gloves by using the hook-and-loop straps, but some gloves have long cuffs or no cuffs at all.

What to look for in quality Franklin batting gloves

Material

Franklin makes its batting gloves out of leather, synthetics or both.

Fingers

The best Franklin batting gloves have articulated fingers, meaning the fingers are cut separately from the palm. This makes it easier to move your fingers freely and lessens bunching when you make a fist. Some gloves only articulate at the thumb.

How much you can expect to spend on Franklin batting gloves

Franklin batting gloves are high-quality gloves with midrange prices. Most of its gloves start between $20-$30 and rarely cost more than $50-$70, even for the largest sizes. The cost depends on size, materials and extra features.

Franklin batting gloves FAQ

Are Franklin batting gloves good for new players?

A. These batting gloves can improve any player’s game, no matter their experience level. Seasoned players tend to get a little more out of them since they understand the aspects of their gloves and can choose the right pair for the right situations. Newer players benefit from the improved grip and the padding, which decreases the vibrations from the bat.

Are Franklin batting gloves necessary with pre-gripped bats?

A. In general, batting gloves aren’t necessary to play baseball. They improve your grip and reduce vibrations, but some players still prefer not to use them. Pre-gripped bats are usually aluminum, which vibrates more than wooden bats. So, padded gloves won’t increase your grip, but they will reduce the vibrations.

Does the weather affect Franklin batting gloves?

A. Yes and no. Hot weather increases your sweat production, especially around your hands. Cold weather makes your hands more susceptible to the sting of vibrating bats. Batting gloves will help you keep a dry grip on the bat and lower vibrations, too.

What are the best Franklin batting gloves to buy?

Top Franklin batting gloves

Franklin Sports CFX Pro MLB Baseball Batting Gloves

What you need to know: These batting gloves are durable, comfortable and aid performance.

What you’ll love: They’re made of top-quality leather with an ergonomic construction, including a highly flexible palm. They’re available in both youth and adult sizes and are MLB-approved. There are 17 design options, so you can match them to your uniform or add some personal style to it.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported the thumb being more restrictive than the other fingers, but this broke in over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Franklin batting gloves for the money

Franklin Sports Digitek MLB Batting Gloves

What you need to know: These are effective and have a fun design.

What you’ll love: They come in adult and youth sizes, and the camo pattern comes in five colors. It uses a mix of leather and microfiber for maximum flexibility, protection and comfort. The material mix is also more breathable, so you’ll sweat less in hot weather.

What you should consider: A few customers reported the gloves ran a little larger than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Franklin Sports MLB Shok-Sorb Neo Batting Gloves

What you need to know: If you want to lessen the vibrations of a bat, these batting gloves are a great choice.

What you’ll love: It has extra padding to absorb impact, and the extra padding protects the hands, keeping them warmer in cold weather. It’s a flexible fit too, so there’s no impact on grip.

What you should consider: A few purchasers reported that the padding wears down faster than expected. And there are only two designs to choose from.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.