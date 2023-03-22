Many of the best high-tech gadgets that help you stay in shape are easy to use and set up. They seamlessly integrate with your other devices, such as a digital watch or fitness tracker that connects to your smartphone and apps.

The ones that don’t connect to your devices also enhance your workouts, such as a beanie with a built-in headlamp or a digital jump rope that counts your calories burned. You can also get a high-tech massage gun or blender for faster recovery and improved energy levels.

In this article: Apple Watch Series 8 Smart Watch, FitTrack Dara Smart Scale and FullLight Tech Bluetooth Headphone Beanie.

What makes a great high-tech fitness gadget?

The best high-tech fitness gadgets give you the support you need to maintain your health and fitness journey. Some help you stay in shape by tracking your activity levels and sending reminders when you miss a workout. Others help you stay motivated by making your activities easier or helping you develop sustainable meal plans and fitness programs.

There are four primary categories of items to consider: wearables, machines, appliances and accessories.

Wearables to help you stay in shape

Three primary types of wearables can make it easier for you to stay in shape.

Fitness trackers: These can be integrated into a watch, ring or device that clips onto your clothes. They can track vitals, such as your steps, heart rate and calories burned.

Audio devices: These are wireless headphones, earbuds, speakers and beanies or hats with built-in headphones.

Machines to help you stay in shape

These five kinds of high-tech fitness machines are excellent for helping you stay on track. Some even connect to your smartphone and apps for seamless integration.

Rowing machine : This is low impact and involves your entire body by working your shoulders, back, arms, core and legs. It’s also a great cardio workout.

: This is low impact and involves your entire body by working your shoulders, back, arms, core and legs. It’s also a great cardio workout. Treadmill : This gives you a cardio workout and lets you walk, jog or run at your own pace in the privacy of your home.

: This gives you a cardio workout and lets you walk, jog or run at your own pace in the privacy of your home. Elliptical: This is an excellent way to get a low-impact cardio workout.

Stationary bike : This low-impact machine tones your lower body as it gives you a stellar cardio workout.

: This low-impact machine tones your lower body as it gives you a stellar cardio workout. Digital jump rope: This is an affordable way to get a quality cardio workout.

Appliances and accessories to help you stay in shape

There are four appliances and accessories that can help you stay consistent on your health and fitness journey.

Blender : This multi-use item can help you develop a meal plan that gives your body the vital nutrients it needs to keep going.

: This multi-use item can help you develop a meal plan that gives your body the vital nutrients it needs to keep going. Pressure cooker: If you’re always tempted to eat out, this can help you eat healthier by cutting cooking times up to 50%.

Smart mirror : This can help you stay motivated with personalized workout plans from aerobic classes to resistance training.

: This can help you stay motivated with personalized workout plans from aerobic classes to resistance training. Smart scale: This can give you detailed data, such as your body mass index and muscle mass. It can also connect to your smartphone and apps.

Best high-tech fitness gadgets

Apple Watch Series 8 Smart Watch

This feature-rich watch can help you stay in shape by tracking your workouts, steps and heart rate while other built-in capabilities, such as crash and fall detection, keep you safe. It also seamlessly connects to your phone and apps.

FitTrack Dara Smart Scale

This high-tech scale helps you track 17 body composition metrics, such as your weight, bone mass and weight without fat, as it generates personalized fitness programs to help you stay in shape. It also connects to popular apps, including Apple Health and Google Health.

FullLight Tech Bluetooth Headphone Beanie

This warm beanie helps you stay in shape with built-in headphones that connect wirelessly to your smartphone so you can listen to music and take calls. It lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge, has a touch control panel on one side and comes in a convenient gift box.

Highever Beanie With Headlamp

This beanie with a built-in lamp is a great way to keep the road ahead well lit as you work out. The beam can shine on high, low or strobe, and it can last up to seven hours on a single charge.

​​Wastou Digital Weighted Handle Workout Jumping Rope

Crush your goals and stay in shape with this digital jump rope that counts your rotations, time and calories burned on an easy-to-read display. It has an adjustable cord for a smooth jumping experience and two ball attachments for optional cordless use.

NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo 1,200 Watt

This high-tech blender set includes a powerful base with three precision speeds, two cups, lids and a tamper. It comes with a recipe book, making it quick and easy to add healthy protein shakes to your diet.

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

This rowing machine has a digital display with multiple workout options, and it wirelessly connects to your smartphone to track and store your workouts. It also displays vital data, such as your time, distance and intervals.

Worth checking out

With its three power modes and six interchangeable massage heads, the Flyby Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager can help you speed up your recovery time between workouts.

The Garmin Forerunner 35 Running Watch tracks your steps, speed and calories, and it automatically uploads your data to a free online fitness community to keep you motivated.

The Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch can help you stay in shape by tracking your workouts and seamlessly connecting to your smartphone and apps.

The water-resistant Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds give you exceptional sound quality for music, a quality microphone for clear phone calls and up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge.

