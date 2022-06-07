Callaway golf laser rangefinder review

A golf rangefinder is a useful tool that can help improve your game. The ideal model is quick and accurate, helping you to know which club to use and how hard to swing so you can play your best game. However, many models can have trouble with slopes, obstacles and accuracy, so they might not be as much of a benefit as you hoped.

Callaway’s 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder is a lightweight laser rangefinder that, according to the company, offers “superior accuracy” of plus or minus 1 yard for a range of 5-1,000 yards. The Callaway Rangefinder features Pin Acquisition Technology combined with Pulse Technology that can lock onto a flagstick or pin and deliver “a short vibrating ‘burst’ confirming the correct distance to the pin.” Additionally, this unit can account for elevation changes to ensure that you always obtain accurate distance measurements.

Callaway’s 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder sounded like a device that would take the guesswork out of estimating distances, allowing you to play a faster, more confident game while reducing your par. To see if this handheld rangefinder really could accurately judge distances, we tested it out. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Callaway Rangefinder

We had an experienced golfer check out the Callaway Rangefinder to get an overall first impression of appearance and functionality. Then, our tester thoroughly read the accompanying instructions before using the device on courses that had a variety of distances and slope inclines. Our tester took extensive notes regarding the product’s overall functioning, reliability and accuracy.

What is the Callaway Rangefinder?

The Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder uses a laser to accurately determine the distance from the golfer to the pin. Unlike a GPS rangefinder that utilizes signals from satellites to calculate that distance, the Callaway rangefinder uses a laser. To operate, the laser is aimed at a target and simply measures the amount of time it takes for that laser to be reflected back to the golfer to determine distance. While some find the GPS method to be faster, a laser rangefinder is more accurate. Beyond measuring distance, the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder has a number of features that help the golfer get accurate readings under nearly any conditions.

How to use the Callaway Rangefinder

The Callaway Rangefinder is a sharply designed unit that features a splash of red to differentiate it from other models. Our first impression was that this rangefinder looks like a quality device. It has a compact size which allows it to comfortably fit in your hand, and the accompanying case zips up and has a clasp to give you peace of mind that the unit won’t fall out, even if it’s dangling from your bag on a bumpy cart.

The device only features two buttons, so it’s very simple to use. We set the rangefinder to the mode we preferred: Standard for large objects, P.A.T. for small objects such as a pin, Slope for inclines or declines or Scanning to measure distances of multiple objects. We recommend reading the concise and clear instructions before using so you not only understand the finer points of each of these modes, but also how to access them.

To take a measurement, the golfer powers on the device, makes sure it’s in the proper mode, looks through the eyepiece to zero in on a target and presses the power button to take a measurement. The distance immediately appears at the top of the eyepiece, while an adjusted number that represents slope can be found at the bottom of the eyepiece. We quickly learned that even with shaky hands, the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder produced consistent, accurate readings.

Key features of the Callaway Rangefinder

Pin Acquisition Technology

When using a golf laser rangefinder, it’s important to have steady hands, or else the accuracy of your measurement may be compromised. The P.A.T. allows you to consistently lock onto a pin that’s up to 300 yards away, even if you’ve had three cups of coffee for breakfast. We found this feature worked exceptionally well.

Birdie Technology

To take full advantage of the P.A.T., you need to engage the Birdie Technology. This invaluable feature “chirps” when the laser locks onto a pin. The chirp gives you confidence that you have indeed locked onto the pin and are getting an accurate reading. If you don’t trust it, simply take a few readings in a row to verify consistency.

Slope technology

Slope changes the amount of power you need for a stroke: inclines require greater power, while declines necessitate the use of less force. This feature helps you understand exactly how far you need to hit the golf ball for any situation.

Superior accuracy

We weighed this device’s performance against a number of other models that used either GPS or laser technologies. We found the Callaway Rangefinder to not only be consistent with the measurements of other models — being in the same general ballpark — but it was also a little more precise with readings.

Range

This unit can measure in meters or yards and is advertised as having a maximum distance of 1,000 yards. We found the readings at the upper extremes of the range could be a little less accurate. However, the manufacturer notes that the accuracy of the maximum range will vary depending on a number of conditions as well as the size, color and finish of the object you’re targeting. For any reasonable golf shot, such as those under 550 yards, however, this unit performed impressively well.

Waterproof and fog-proof

The waterproof and fog-proof features are particularly handy when playing a long round in changing weather conditions.

Callaway Rangefinder price

While the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder has a suggested manufacturer’s retail price of $250, most retailers offer this model at a discount. For example, you can currently find the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder for as low as $183.

Where is Callaway Rangefinder sold?

The Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder is available at Amazon.

Callaway Rangefinder benefits

The Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder features a smooth startup and is ready to go straight out of the box. It’s comfortable to hold, simple to use, offers precise readings and has a long battery life. The variety of modes and features allow the golfer to fine-tune the device for their particular needs. You get a great value for the price when compared to other quality golf rangefinders. Throughout our entire testing period, we experienced no glitches.

Callaway Rangefinder drawbacks

When testing this rangefinder, we were unable to uncover a single flaw in the product. Other than a slight learning curve required to access the different modes, any negative reviews can often be chalked up to user error.

Should you get the Callaway Rangefinder?

The Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder is an invaluable device that can benefit both experienced golfers and beginners alike. The product does everything it claims to do and has a number of convenient features that enhance the user experience. If you have any interest at all in adding a rangefinder to your game, this Callaway model is the one to get.

