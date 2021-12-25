Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
NTSB issues safety alert to subways, rail over wheel defect
Top Stories
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security honoring correctional officers who died of COVID-19
Pizza delivery driver dies in ‘freak accident’ on customer’s porch
Video
First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says
Video
Thieves break in, throw party at San Francisco restaurant before grand opening
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Space Station crew preps for Thursday spacewalk to fix it up and do some research
Top Stories
Fire danger drops briefly before warm and gusty weather returns
Video
Top Stories
Brief dash of precip possible then fire danger climbs
Video
NASA’s new technology will roll out to airports, save time for passengers
Weekend weather: not too bad for the ride home from Thanksgiving
Video
Cold for now but warmer down the road?
Video
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Pittsburgh looks to recapture ‘The Steeler Way’ during slide
Top Stories
1983 AL Cy Young Award winner LaMarr Hoyt dies at 66
Kansas Jayhawks release 2022 schedule, first away game against WVU
To the Max: Scherzer, Mets finalize $130M, 3-year deal
Texans cancel practice with players not feeling well
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Community
Remarkable Women
WOWK Toys for Tots 2021 Campaign
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Founder’s Day
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am
Hunting
Missouri hunter harvests rare 16-point antlered doe
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Portsmouth PD investigating incident after one man shot
Man arrested in Kentucky after K9 alerts deputies to drugs
First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says
Video
West Virginia reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,150 new cases
4th student dies from Michigan school shooting
Video
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Portsmouth PD investigating incident after one man shot
Man arrested in Kentucky after K9 alerts deputies to drugs
First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says
Video
West Virginia reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,150 new cases
4th student dies from Michigan school shooting
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News