Which roller skates are best for men?

Roller skating is a fun way to get your sweat on while strengthening your core, posture, heart and muscles. It’s also an active way to get around town on a budget. With the bonus of burning 360 calories an hour, roller skating is a surefire way to stay fit without heading to the gym. Like a good shoe, comfort and size are key, and there are other factors to consider when picking a pair of roller skates for men.

Number of wheels

Beginners should use roller skates with four wheels because they give you more balance and stability. Experienced skaters should opt for three because they tend to be faster and easier to maneuver.

Wheel diameter

The bigger the wheel, the harder it is to handle, but the faster your speed. The smaller the wheel, the easier it is to maneuver, but you need to put in a bit more effort to go faster.

The best roller skates for men

Rollerblade Men’s Zetrablade Inline Skates

If you’re a beginner, Zetrablade inline skates are a great choice. The pair features a soft boot, a Bio Dynamic upper shell and a cuff buckle closure, all to keep you stable as you find your footing. Plus, the padding gives you a snug fit to keep you comfortable throughout your entire ride. Thanks to its 80-millimeter wheels, you can race down the streets with speed and ease.

Bladerunner by Rollerblade Advantage Pro XT Inline Skates

The Bladerunner provides a trifecta of comfort, control and stability. It’s ideal for beginners and intermediate skaters. The supportive shell gives extra foot support and balance, all while giving a snug and comfortable fit.

Rollerblade Men’s Macroblade 100 3WD Inline Skate

If you’d like to up your performance, Macroblade inline skates are a great option, whether you’re a beginner or a pro. Thanks to the increased support in its design, you can go faster and have more stability while training and perfecting your strides. Its breathable padding provides comfort in the skates’ tongue and ankle, giving you an athletic-style shoe that stays dry and odor-free.

LIKU Professional Inline Skates

Not only is the cushion in LIKU inline skates comfortable and breathable, it’s also removable, making it easy to clean and dry between uses. While the shoe shell is durable, the front and rear also have ventilation holes to keep your feet feeling dry and comfortable. The shell uses non-rusting aluminum and absorbs the shock for every bump you hit, giving you a smooth and easy ride.

Epic Skates Engage 3-Wheel Inline Speed Skates

For those with a bit more experience, unisex Epic Skates are a top pick. Built for performance, the larger wheels on this pair keep you stable on your feet while you pick up ample speed. With these skates, you get comfort and support without having to sacrifice speed. However, when compared to more novice-level roller skates, these skates have no brakes/brake pads and may need a bit of time to break in.

