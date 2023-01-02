Don’t wear the same workout clothes again before washing them, or you could get nasty infections.

Which matching workout clothing sets are best?

Going to the gym can be a harrowing test of your self-confidence. You could be the fittest person in the place, but still feel like you’re not good enough. There are many ways to help with this, but the simplest is to go to your gym wearing clothes that you feel like you look good in and also that you’re comfortable in. An easy way to make yourself look good in gym clothes is to buy matching workout clothing sets that do all the mixing and matching for you.

In this article: Neleus Matching Workout Clothing Set, Hotexy Matching Workout Clothing Set and July’s Song Matching Workout Clothing Set

Matching workout clothing set types

There are two types of matching workout clothing sets:

Matching article clothing sets include multiple identical items, such as workout shorts or workout tops. These sets are perfect for those who hit the gym every day and want to wear the same comfortable clothes each time. These are especially great for people who hate doing laundry.

Fit

Fit is the most important element of a matching workout clothing set’s design and the one crucial to your continued comfort during a session. There are three fits:

Tight clothes are perfect for those who have worked hard on their appearance and want to show it off. Just take care not to get too tight of a set. You could feel restricted at best or actively harm your body, such as cutting off your circulation, at worst.

Function

Matching workout clothing sets aren’t created equal. There are a handful of features a set may have that others don’t. For example, some sets have moisture-wicking capabilities or various kinds of mesh or webbing to help deal with excessive sweat. Others might have sun protection or are mildly insulative to keep you warmer on cold excursions.

Aesthetics

How your matching workout clothing looks shouldn’t be your main focus, but it can help break ties if you’re struggling to choose. Color is the main aesthetic tiebreaker, but there are other factors. For example, the sports bra in a set may have a one-shoulder design instead of the usual dual-shoulder one.

Cost

Non-brand matching workout clothing sets typically cost $15-$60, depending on how much is included and the general quality. Brand-name sets can cost $100-plus and rarely include more than two pieces.

Best matching workout clothing sets for men

Chahlal Matching Workout Clothing Set

This set includes a tight-fitting compression long-sleeved shirt and pants. It’s best for warmer weather or worn underneath warmer clothes for cold weather. It comes in seven sizes and five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Coofandy Matching Workout Clothing Set

This set includes two pairs of shorts. It comes in seven sizes and 21 set options, all of which come with two colors of shorts. There are also four colors you can buy individually.

Sold by Amazon

Cookinty Matching Workout Clothing Set

This tracksuit set includes a pair of loose-fitting joggers and a comfy hoodie. It comes in seven sizes and 44 colors. Grab the gray ones to live your best Rocky Balboa life.

Sold by Amazon

Neleus Matching Workout Clothing Set

This set includes either two or three T-shirts that have a drawstring hood. It comes in seven sizes and 15 sets that each include different color shirts.

Sold by Amazon

Real Essentials Matching Workout Clothing Set

This set includes four long-sleeved shirts. They are moisture-wicking and have an ultraviolet radiation protection factor of 50-plus. It comes in six sizes and 13 sets, all of which include different colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best workout clothing sets for women

Hotexy Matching Workout Clothing Set

This set includes tight-fitting yoga pants and either a sports bra for hot weather or a long-sleeved top for cold weather. It comes in five sizes and 20 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Inmarces Matching Workout Clothing Set

This set includes a sports bra, a pair of yoga pants, a pair of shorts, a long-sleeved top and a jacket with a hood. It comes in four sizes and nine colors.

Sold by Amazon

July’s Song Matching Workout Clothing Set

This set includes a sports bra, a pair of yoga pants, a pair of shorts, a short-sleeved top and a jacket with a hood. It comes in four sizes and 10 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Pinksavior Matching Workout Clothing Set

This set includes a pair of yoga pants and a short-sleeved top that’s somewhat in the middle of tight- and loose-fitting. It comes in three sizes and 13 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Wodowei Matching Workout Clothing Set

This set includes a pair of yoga pants and a sports bra. Both the pants and the bra have some dotted mesh to increase breathability. It comes in three sizes and 17 colors.

Sold by Amazon

