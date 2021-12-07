Top deals from Home Depot (and more) for the person on your list who loves to fix things

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
If there’s someone on your shopping list who loves fixing things, you’re in luck. This holiday season, Home Depot is offering some staggeringly deep discounts on tools.
While you can save the most money on power tool sets and combo tool kits, smaller items are on sale as well. It doesn’t matter if you need a table saw or a set of drill bits — now is the time to shop for the handyperson on your list. Maybe you’ll be inspired by the savings and pick up a few tools for yourself as well.
Top tool deals of the day
Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit: $600.97 discount
This comprehensive kit has the tools needed to accomplish a wide variety of tasks. The nine included tools are powered by an 18-volt lithium-ion battery, which is designed to offer greater torque and longer runtime. The kit comes with three batteries, a charger and a tool bag.
RIDGID 10-Inch Pro Jobsite Table Saw with Stand: $150 discount
The RIDGID table saw has a 30-inch ripping capacity, making it possible to rip through a 4 by 4 in a single pass. It features onboard tool and accessory storage, a dust port, a push stick, a blade guard assembly and more. This model comes with a lifetime service agreement when registered.
Makita 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Piece Tool Kit: $117.90 discount
If you’re looking for a cordless tool set from an industry leader, this six-piece set from Makita will suit you well. The kit includes a drill/driver, an impact driver, a circular saw, a compact reciprocating saw, a flashlight and a vacuum. Purchase also includes two batteries, a charger and a tool bag.
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit: $100 discount
If you prefer Ryobi’s line of tools, this six-piece set includes a drill/driver, an impact driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, a flashlight and a multi-tool. It also comes with a 1.5Ah battery, a 4.0Ah battery, a charger and a tool bag.
DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit: $80 discount
For the person who just needs a couple of tools, this two-tool option includes a drill/driver and an impact driver. These tools are designed to deliver 13% more power while being 25% more compact. Besides the tools, purchase includes two 20-volt lithium-ion batteries, a charger and a contractor bag.
Husky Mechanics Tool Set: $90 discount
If you’re looking for a comprehensive tool set for a mechanic, this offering from Husky has 270 pieces. It’s expansive enough to meet the needs of a professional. The chromium-alloy steel ensures the tools are durable, while the 72-tooth ratchets allow them to function with just a 5-degree arc.
More tool deals to check out
- If you know a carpenter who does molding, trim and/or rafter work, this DEWALT sliding compound miter saw is a versatile tool that can get the job done.
- The DEWALT 20V Max cordless drill combo kit is a popular option for DIYers as well as professionals. Right now, you can get this two-drill combo for 30% off.
- Batteries aren’t the most exciting tool accessory to purchase. However, when you need one, you need one. That’s what makes them such great gifts. This RYOBI ONE+ 18V lithium-ion battery is a two-pack that will make a DIYer smile.
- This powerful Husky cordless ratchet has a 12-volt lithium-ion battery that can produce 230 RPM. The handy tool also features a built-in LED light, so you can always clearly see exactly what you’re doing.
- A drill isn’t much use without the bits. This DEWALT drill bit set has 21 rugged titanium drill bits that are suitable for metal, wood and plastic.
- The Gerber Gear needle-nose pliers multi-tool is a great asset to any weekend handyperson. It features a dozen tools that have been conveniently built into a pair of needle-nose pliers.
- Every DIYer needs a place to store and carry their tools. The WORKPRO wide-mouth tool bag is a large, waterproof option that can hold all your favorite hand tools.
- The Coast LED headlamp can shine an ultra-wide flood beam when you need to see a large area, or it can be focused to a long-reaching spot beam with just a quick twist.
- If you have a person on your gift list who wants to start off with small, manageable projects, this BLACK+DECKER laser level is suitable for tasks such as hanging pictures, hanging mirrors and installing curtain rods.
- A Dremel is only as good as its accessories. This affordable Dremel accessory kit comes with 20 high-quality accessories that are designed specifically for the woodworker in your life.
