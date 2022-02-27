Which Angry Birds plush toy is best?

During the 2010s, Angry Birds rose from obscure iOS games to become a dominant media franchise. While the game may be less popular today than it was at its height of fame, it nevertheless continues to be a popular symbol for children and adults. Now you can have your own Angry Birds plush toys.

If you need help deciding which one to get, our top pick is Johnny’s Toys Angry Birds 7-Inch Plush Character Head.

What to know before you buy an Angry Birds plush toy

The media franchise

Before Angry Birds became the media behemoth it is today, it started as a simple iOS game by Roivio Entertainment, where you had to catapult birds into destructible structures and hit green pigs. The game’s comic style, engaging gameplay and affordable price added up to make it a runaway hit, and created the template for other casual games on mobile devices. The game spawned several sequel games, spinoffs, films, TV shows, merchandise and even theme-park attractions.

Materials

Materials for the outer layer should be vibrant yet soft and smooth enough to touch and cuddle. The filling should be lightweight yet effective at making the plush look thick and fully stuffed. The filling usually is polyfill.

Cleaning

Plushes need to be washed in a different way than most other fabrics. Always read the manufacturer recommendations for cleaning. Typically, they recommend surface spot-cleaning only, using a cloth, water and soap. If you must use the washer and dryer, only use cold and light settings. Using hot water and air may melt the glue used or ruin the integrity of the materials. For added safety, place the plush in a pillowcase tied off at the top before adding it to the washing machine.

What to look for in a quality Angry Birds plush toy

Accurate designs

One of Angry Birds’ main selling points is its colorful and whimsical art style. Birds and pigs are cartoonish characters with a lot of personality. There are a couple of third-party manufacturers that managed to emulate the style, but nothing beats official licensed toys. They get the right shades, right proportions and overall correct designs that resemble the characters featured in the games and movies.

Soft materials

Plush toys are meant for sleeping on, cuddling with or decoration on couches. They are supposed to be soft enough to touch and lie down on. Find plush that uses the best materials. For the fill, that involves cotton-like stuffing such as polyester fill; for the outer layer, it should be a plush material such as velboa fabric.

Safety

Children and dogs tend to play with plush toys in ways that sometimes lead to the toy becoming damaged. One common result is when attached elements, such as eyes or ears, come off, which could lead someone to accidentally swallow the piece. By having stitched features, you can avoid this issue completely.

Size

A large plush isn’t essential, but they can be comfier pillows or more noticeable decorations. Whenever possible, check how big the plush is. Sometimes, the description page does not include this information, so do additional research or read the reviews.

How much you can expect to spend on an Angry Birds plush toy

Angry Birds plush toys can come as cheap as $7 for something small and simple. They can go up to $20 for rarer plushes of bird species.

Angry Birds plush toy FAQ

How many different Angry Birds are there?

A. In terms of games, there are 25 mainline games, not including the spinoffs, web apps and canceled games. In terms of species within the games, there are 20 different main birds and dozens from the other games, but there are four main birds with which most people are familiar.

Who manufactures the officially licensed Angry Birds toys?

A. The main plush manufacturer of Angry Birds toys is Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. The company has also made toys for Star Wars, Marvel and Disney franchises.

What’s the best Angry Birds plush toy to buy?

Top Angry Birds plush toy

Johnny’s Toys Angry Birds 7-Inch Plush Character Head

What you need to know: This plush is officially licensed and large enough to cuddle.

What you’ll love: This plush features great accuracy and detail.

What you should consider: There is no information on the materials used for the stuffing or outer layer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Angry Birds plush toy for the money

Angry Birds Red Plush Pack

What you need to know: This is a great value with two plush toys: one keychain and one 4-inch plush.

What you’ll love: If your recipient is a fan of the movie, they’ll be impressed by the overall design accuracy of these plush toys.

What you should consider: The plush toy is rather small at only 4 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Angry Birds Star Wars Plush Backpack Clip

What you need to know: This is another officially-licensed plush toy, but this time, you get to satisfy your inner Star Wars fan, too.

What you’ll love: This plush features great accuracy and detail, and is safe for all ages as long as it is not attached to the clip.

What you should consider: It is spot-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

