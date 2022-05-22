Which ‘Peppa Pig’ house toys are best?

Jumping up and down in muddy puddles is even more fun when you’re pretending to do it in front of a “Peppa Pig” house toy. Peppa, the lovable pig from Nick Jr.’s hit show of the same name, lives with her family, Daddy Pig, Mommy Pig and her little brother George, in a cute house that is immediately recognizable to fans everywhere. If you are looking for a “Peppa Pig” house toy that is fun and exciting to play with, the Peppa Pig Family Home is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a ‘Peppa Pig’ house toy

Size

Some Peppa Pig house toys are much larger than others. There are two- and three-story houses, with four and six rooms, respectively. The tallest version of the house stands at almost 2 feet tall. Depending on the amount of space you have for Peppa’s house, you may want to choose a smaller or larger model.

Age Appropriate

Because “Peppa Pig” is a show for preschoolers, most “Peppa Pig” toys are designed to be appropriate for children of that age. If the house comes with furniture or characters, be sure that they do not pose a choking hazard for little ones.

Version of the house

There are several different versions of Peppa’s house from which to choose. In the cartoon, the house is two stories. You can buy a replica of that house, which often folds in half for easy carrying. There is also a three-story model of the house that is not true to the show but has a lot of rooms in which to play. You can also purchase toys of other places in which Peppa has lived like her campervan and the Princess Castle of her imagination.

What to look for in a quality ‘Peppa Pig’ house toy

Lights and sounds

Some of the “Peppa Pig” houses have accessories that light up for more realistic play. They also play sounds from the show, including some of Peppa’s most famous catchphrases. These features bring the house to life and make for a thrilling play experience.

Included furniture

Many of the “Peppa Pig” houses come with furniture to decorate the rooms. They come with basic sets that may then be supplemented with others that are sold separately. These sets are straight out of the show, so you can recreate your favorite scenes. Whether you want to put Peppa and George to sleep in their bunk beds or make pancakes and pizza with Mommy Pig and Daddy Pig in the kitchen, you’ll want to check if the house you choose includes any furniture.

Included characters

Most “Peppa Pig” houses come with at least one character mini-figure which is usually Peppa Pig herself. Check to see if yours comes with any of your favorite “Peppa Pig” friends.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Peppa Pig’ house toy

“Peppa Pig” house toys cost from $35-$125.

‘Peppa Pig’ house toy FAQ

Are the accessories for the house based on “Peppa Pig” episodes?

A. Yes. You can find many accessories for the house that match the episodes exactly, so you can recreate your favorite scenes.

Do the houses come pre-assembled?

A. Yes. The houses come pre-assembled. All you have to do is put in the batteries for the lights and sounds if you choose that version!

What are the best ‘Peppa Pig’ house toys to buy?

Top “Peppa Pig” house toy

Peppa Pig Family Home

What you need to know: At almost 2 feet tall, this four-story house includes seven rooms, 13 accessories as well as Peppa Pig, George and Zoe Zebra figures.

What you’ll love: There are realistic details, like a working living room light. Jump in the muddy puddle or step on the front doormat for songs and sounds from the show, including Peppa’s signature giggle. You can play with the included kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and computer room furniture and accessories. Additional rooms are sold separately.

What you should consider: If you’re a “Peppa Pig” fanatic looking for authenticity, you will have to accept that this house is three floors plus an attic despite Peppa’s actual house on the television show having only two floors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “Peppa Pig” house toy for the money

Peppa Pig Princess Castle Playset

What you need to know: If you already have the original “Peppa Pig” house, this playset will build your collection without repeating characters and accessories. This princess castle comes straight from Peppa’s imagination and includes Princess Peppa and Princess Suzy Sheep figures, a treasure chest, a princess bed, a full-length mirror, a throne, three dining chairs and a dining table with a tea set.

What you’ll love: Have a lovely tea party with this royal version of Peppa Pig from the show. The playset opens to reveal six different rooms of the castle, and serves as its own storage container with an attached handle so you can bring Peppa wherever you go. Compatible with all “Peppa Pig” figures, this set allows you to mix and match.

What you should consider: Some people said that they had difficulty closing the playset when all of the accessories were stored in it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Peppa Pig’s House Playset

What you need to know: This house looks most like Peppa’s home from the show, and comes with 17 pieces for endless Peppa fun.

What you’ll love: You will have so much fun playing with the figures of Peppa Pig, George and Suzy Sheep. You can act out any one of your favorite scenes from the show with 14 accessories for the four rooms of the house, including a sofa, television, stove, sink, washing machine, refrigerator which opens to reveal the food, bathtub, bunk bed, dinner table and chairs. To store, simply fold the house closed and use the handle to carry it wherever you go.

What you should consider: Some people felt that the house was a bit too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

