New NASA spacesuit will make it possible for the first woman to walk on the moon

All about NASA’s Artemis III mission and the best kids space toys to inspire future astronauts

Recently, NASA revealed a new spacesuit with a modern design to better accommodate astronauts of different genders. Using feedback from previous crew members, Axiom Space made them to provide greater comfort and maneuverability.

With these new inclusive suits, many children may feel inspired to pursue their interests in space and astronomy. Space-themed toys, clothes and other items can help encourage the aspiring young astronauts in your life and teach them more about space travel and the solar system.

What is the Artemis III mission?

The Artemis III mission for which the new spacesuits are designed is scheduled for 2025. It will follow the Artemis I and Artemis II missions. The Artemis I mission is an unpiloted flight test of the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft around the moon that launched in November 2022. Artemis II will be the first crewed flight test of the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft around the moon. Artemis II is currently scheduled to take place in November 2023.

Artemis III is an exciting mission for NASA because it will land the first woman and first person of color on the moon. As with Artemis I and Artemis II, the crewmembers will help further lunar exploration, covering the region near the lunar South Pole for the first time.

The prototype space suit revealed by Axiom Space last month was dark gray. However, the final suit for Artemis III will likely be completely white to help keep the astronauts cool and safe in the extreme conditions of space.

Best space-themed products to inspire kids

Lego City Space Mars Research Shuttle

This fun Lego building set allows kids ages 5 and up to build a space research shuttle and Mars rover that can inspire hours of play. It includes two astronaut minifigures, a heliodrone, a storage drone and complete building instructions to help children with assembly.

Educational Insights GeoSafari Omega Refractor Telescope

This telescope for kids is a perfect beginner set for children interested in space. It offers powerful magnification that lets kids get an up-close view of the planets and other celestial bodies. It also includes four eyepieces and two lenses.

Fortally Kids Night Light

This galaxy projector makes an ideal night light for kids interested in space. It can project starlight or moonlight around your children’s room, offering nine adjustable projection effects. It can run on batteries or with the included USB cable, too.

USA Toyz Rocket Ship Play Tent

This rocket ship-themed play tent can stimulate the imagination of any child interested in space. It includes a space projector toy with three space image slide discs that provide 24 images. The easy pop-up design also allows for assembly without any tools.

4M Solar System Planetarium

Help your kids learn about the solar system with this fun planetarium building set. It comes with planets, rods and strings for assembly, as well as glow paint pens and stencils to let children customize it. It is recommended for kids ages 8 and up.

Green Toys Rocket

This fun rocket toy is made in the United States from 100% recycled plastic and includes a rocket ship and two astronauts. The rocket also has two drop-down doors and a detachable top capsule that help children develop motor skills and encourage imaginative play.

Brightworld Galaxy Moon Lamp

Older kids will love this cosmic-inspired moon lamp that you can set to one of 16 colors. It offers four lighting styles and adjustable brightness to work as a lamp or a night light. It’s available with a wooden cube or plastic hand base.

Melissa & Doug Solar System Floor Puzzle

This colorful floor puzzle depicts the solar system in 48 extra-thick cardboard pieces that are easy for kids to assemble. It’s ideal for kids ages 3 to 6 and can help them develop hand-eye coordination. You can easily wipe it clean if spills occur.

National Geographic Air Rocket Toy

Children can send these LED-equipped, foam-tipped rockets up to 100 feet in the air to experience some of the excitement of a rocket launch at home. The launch base is adjustable so you can choose from different launch trajectories and flight paths.

“There’s No Place Like Space: All About Our Solar System”

Part of the Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library, this book helps readers aged 5 to 8 learn about space and the solar system. It features some of Dr. Seuss’ beloved characters to help keep kids interested and fun artwork depicting the key themes.

National Geographic Solar Model Kit

This 3D, wooden model for kids ages 12 and up lets children build a moon buggy and Mars rover with solar panels that allow them to move when in direct sunlight. The kit includes the wooden pieces, sandpaper, building instructions and a learning guide with facts about the moon, Mars and other celestial bodies.

