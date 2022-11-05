The Apple AirTag will not prevent your luggage from going missing, it jest lets you know where it is if it gets lost in transit.

How Apple AirTag can find your luggage even when the airline can’t

You do not have to be a frequent flier to experience the frustration of lost luggage. In fact, it can be even more upsetting if you only fly occasionally. This is because you might not know the best way to expedite finding your misplaced (or stolen) personal items, such as a suitcase or a backpack.

The Apple AirTag is a quick and easy way to reduce stress and gain peace of mind when flying. It is a tiny disk that uses Bluetooth technology as well as Apple’s Find My network to keep track of your luggage, even when the airline can’t. This article covers everything you need to know to take advantage of this handy travel hack.

What is an Apple AirTag?

An Apple AirTag is a tiny tracking device that is 1.26 inches in diameter and a little over one-quarter inch thick. The AirTag only weighs 0.39 ounces. It is dustproof and waterproof for up to 30 minutes in water that is less than 3 feet deep. The AirTag has a built-in speaker and Bluetooth technology that is powered by a common CR2032 coin cell battery. It is only reliable when the ambient temperature is between âˆ’4 and 140 degrees.

Is it hard to set up an Apple AirTag?

One thing Apple paid a great deal of attention to was making sure its AirTags were easy to use. To set up an AirTag, simply remove the protective plastic strip from the AirTag while your iPhone or iPad is nearby. The Apple device automatically detects the AirTag and navigates to the setup screen. Follow the directions and, in a few quick clicks, you have a uniquely named AirTag that is ready to go.

How Does an Apple AirTag work?

There are actually two ways an Apple AirTag works. How it functions depends on how close it is to your Apple device.

Within 30 feet

The Apple AirTag has an effective Bluetooth range of roughly 30 feet. When an AirTag is within this range, it communicates directly to your Apple device and you can locate it either by triggering an audible ping or by using Precision Finding to be directed to your AirTag.

Over 30 feet

This is where the magic of Apple’s Find My network kicks in. Whenever your AirTag is over 30 feet away, it can anonymously connect to any Apple device that gets within 30 feet of the AirTag. The nearby Apple device is then anonymously used to notify you that your AirTag has been located. It is important to realize that this is just a general location, and it is only effective if the object you are tracking is relatively stationary. It also only works if someone with an Apple device gets within 30 feet of your lost item.

Why is an Apple AirTag helpful when flying?

An AirTag is not beneficial in every situation. For instance, if you put one on your pet and received a notification when it ran away, by the time you got to the location, the pet probably will have moved on. Alternatively, if you dropped your keys in the wilderness, you wouldn’t receive a ping unless someone with an Apple device got within 30 feet of the lost item.

However, when it comes to traveling, an AirTag is an excellent way to keep track of your luggage. First, unless your suitcase is on a conveyor belt or a transportation vehicle, it won’t be moving. This means the location will be accurate. You can quickly see if your luggage is where you left it or if it actually made it onto the plane before takeoff.

Second, an airport is a busy place. Passengers and workers are available in abundance. If any of these individuals has an iPhone or an iPad, they can serve as your personal bloodhound. All it takes is someone strolling by your luggage and you’ll get a notification alerting you where your personal items are.

Are Apple AirTags TSA approved?

The current regulation issued by the FAA mandates that luggage tracking devices that are powered by lithium metal cells must have 0.3 grams or less of lithium to be used on bags that passengers check. An Apple AirTag is powered by a CR2032 coin cell battery. These batteries only have 0.1 grams of lithium, so they fall below the threshold and are suitable for tracking luggage on airplanes.

Another benefit of an Apple AirTag

An Apple AirTag also functions as an ID tag. If someone finds one, they can scan it with any device that has near-field communication technology (this includes Android phones) and receive information â€” if you have provided it â€” on how to contact you.

