CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #1 Shady Spring downs #5 Scott to head to Class AAA title game.

They stayed in front of it the entire time, the final 63-35.

Scott still made history, taking the Skyhawks to back-to-back state semifinals for the first time in history.

Check out highlights above, and hear from some of the seniors.

Shady rolls to the 3A state title game, which will be played Saturday night.