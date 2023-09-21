CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is back home in the Joan in just three days, and will face a power five school in front of a sold out crowd.

The Thundering Herd is anxious to get back in a game, after having the early week three bye.

The football program has no control over the scheduling, that is more up to the conference and administrators, but this means Marshall is now looking at a 10-game stretch.

And the next three will be no easy task.

Virginia Tech on Saturday, homecoming next weekend against ODU, then facing NC State in Raleigh the week after that.

Then… 7 more games.

So the Herd has a long road ahead, but they say they’re prepared to take it on.

“I’ve never done that in my life,” said junior defensive back JJ Roberts. “But we’re prepared for it. BA (Ben Ashford) and the weight staff have us prepared cause we knew what we had coming up so we’re prepared.”

“We gotta manage it,” said head coach Charles Huff. “Obviously if I had a pick, I’d pick in the middle, so you get a break and finish the stretch. Not the way the cards played out. I think our guys are on board with the plan we have, but you have to manage it moving forward because we don’t get another break in there.”

Kickoff against Virginia Tech is at noon Saturday on ESPN2.