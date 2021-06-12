10-year-old from Hurricane places in archery world championship

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, a 10-year-old from Hurricane competed for a world championship title in archery, down in Myrtle Beach!

We first introduced you to Lenon Hodge about three weeks ago.

At that time, he had just qualified for nationals, and he said “God always has a plan.”

Well today, that plan continued to roll on, as he competed in the World NASP Championship at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Hodge hit his goal of finishing in the top 100; making his family, coach, and the City of Hurricane proud!

He said the big stage was a little scary; they had a practice yesterday, and he hit a 276. He said today the pressure kind of got to him and he scored a 262… but, this kid is still quite impressive.

“It was a little nerve wrecking,” said Hodge. “I did good. I met my goal, my goal was to be in the top 100 and so far the tournament is almost over and I am top 34th out of all elementary boys!”

“We’re proud of him, he did good,” said Lenon’s mom, Jessica. “He’s hard on himself, but he did awesome.”

Lenon officially finished 36th out of 187!

Congratulations to Team Hodge!