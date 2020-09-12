Gold and Blue Nation

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

11 Mountaineers suspended for season opener

Sports

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

11 West Virginia football players will be suspended for the Mountaineers’ 2020 season opener against Eastern Kentucky for a violation of team rules, head coach Neal Brown announced before kickoff on Saturday.

The suspended players are T.J. Banks (TE/r-So.), Chase Behrndt (OL/r-Sr.), Zach Davis (OL/r-Sr.), Zack Dobson (WR/Jr.), Isaiah Esdale (WR/r-Jr.), JP Hadley (LS/r-So.), Mike O’Lauglin (TE/r-So.), T.J. Simmons (WR/r-Sr.), Tairiq Stewart (OL/Jr.), Junior Uzebu (OL/r-So.) and David Vincent-Okloli (CB/Fr.).

Five of the names mentioned — Banks, Behrndt, O’Laughlin, Simmons and Uzebu — were listed as starters in WVU’s most recent depth chart.

Be sure to follow Gold and Blue Nation for updates on the Mountaineers’ season opener in Morgantown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Oklahoma High School Scores

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter