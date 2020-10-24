13 Sports Zone 10/23/20

Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on October, 23, 2020.
Word of the week
South Charleston versus Huntington
Spring Valley versus Bridgeport
George Washington versus Woodrow Wilson
Shady Spring versus Ripley
Braxton County versus Webster County
Sissonville versus Greenbrier East
Play of the Week
