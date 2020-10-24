13 Sports Zone 10/23/20

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone  on October, 23, 2020.

Word of the week

South Charleston versus Huntington

Spring Valley versus Bridgeport

George Washington versus Woodrow Wilson

Shady Spring versus Ripley

Braxton County versus Webster County

Sissonville versus Greenbrier East

Play of the Week

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

Follow Cassidy Wood on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter