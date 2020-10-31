13 Sports Zone 10/30/20

Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on October, 30, 2020.
Word of the Week
Saint Albans versus Sissonville (Game of the Week)
South Charleston versus Riverside
Berkley Springs versus Ripley
Huntington versus Brideport
Rowan County versus Ashland
Play of the Week
Follow Anna Tarullo on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.
Follow Cassidy Wood on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.