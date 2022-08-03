LATROBE, PA (WOWK) — Tuesday was day two of full pads at the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe, PA.

We saw all the popular faces at the Chuck Noll Field like head coach Mike Tomlin and Chase Claypool.

The biggest question for this team is the quarterback position. Will they use returner, Mason Rudolph? Transfer Mitch Trubsiky? Rookie and Pitt grad Kenny Pickett?

All of the guys took turns on Tuesday, and it looked pretty evenly split at the number of reps each guy had.

That being said, Rudolph has been in the spotlight over the past week for doing some big things; and he did have a few nice throws today, including an 80-yard touchdown pass that got everyone hyped.

Wide Receivers coach Blaine Stewart was working with the skill-level players on techniques. Stewart is the son of former WVU head coach Bill Stewart, who made the famous “Leave No Doubt” speech before the 2008 Fiesta Bowl when the Mountaineers were facing number four ranked Oklahoma.

We interviewed Blaine about his West Virginia roots, and the legacy his dad left. That feature story will be coming out in the next week.

We’re also speaking with former WVU safety Karl Joseph on Wednesday, his interview will also be available in the coming week.

