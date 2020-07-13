15U Huntington Hounds travel baseball team plays in WV Panhandle series tournament

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — The final day of the West Virginia panhandle series tournament went off without a hitch. Local stars hit the diamond as the early afternoon session saw the 15U Huntington Hounds take on Fort Ashby based Wheelhouse Arsenal.

The players in this tournament didn’t get high school spring season due to COVID-19, so they were just thankful to be back out on the field.

The showcase tournament is another opportunity for the Hounds to get better. They have four weeks left of their season and hope to see improvement as the summer moves along.

And for Hounds head coach Brandon Ramsey he says having this local tournament, makes things for his squad a whole lot easier.

The WV Panhandle tournament featured nine teams, eight coming from right here in the Mountain State, the other team a Pennsylvania based squad.

