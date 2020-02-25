1985 St. Albans Boys Basketball Team Honored Before Nitro Game

ST. ALBANS, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – It was a massive week for St. Albans boys basketball. The Red Dragons, completed the season sweep over archrival Nitro, crushing the Wildcats by 23 points. The win not only allowed s-a to claim bragging rights in the “Battle of the bridge” but the program was also able to share the victory with alumni and members of the 1985 state runner-up team.

Both Head Coach Arnold Moore and Assistant Coach Roger Meadows of that 1985 team were honored before the game against the Wildcats.

The 1985 team went 17-4 and fell to Stonewall Jackson by 6 points in the state title game, several of those players were on hand to watch the 2020 Red Dragons.

The 1985 Red Dragons knocked off Nitro and South Charleston in sectionals and then went on to defeat logan before advancing to the State Championship.

Coach Arnold Moore had lots of memories when he walked back into the Tex M. Williams gymnasium, And he says the victory in the sem-finals over Logan, is something he continues to cherish.

“We had a kid named mike dean, he was our point guard he didn’t score very much but he was responsible for at least 10 because he took several charges and fouled out one of the Logans best players that were a big upset, Moore said.”

The Red Dragons are one of the hottest teams in the area right now, SA is on a 4 Game Winning Streak, they will look to push it to 5 consecutive wins when they face South Charleston tomorrow.