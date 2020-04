Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. hands off to running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. who rushes for a touchdown against Virginia Tech in the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLESTON, WV. (WOWK) – Kentucky Wildcats do-it-all-weapon was selected #80 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in Round 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bowden will begin his career as a running back for the Raiders. He scored a total of 18 touchdowns in his Wildcats career.

Bowden Jr. was behind center for 13 games last season, throwing for 403 yards and three scores.