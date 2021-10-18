2021 Adult State Fishing Championship hits the Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Bass Nation West Virginia 2021 Adult State Fishing Championship is in the books as the top anglers in the Mountain State took to the Kanawha River.

120 anglers from West Virginia took part in the tournament. The top 21 performers advance to the regional tournament in Wilson Lake, Ala.

Ken Hackwork, president of Bass Nation West Virginia says their season leads up to this moment.

“This is the big tournament, this is the culmination of our season,” Hackworth said. “It’s the culmination of all of our anglers. It’s what they look forward to and it’s been a good time.”

Randy Huffman of the Classic Bound Bassmasters team won with a weight of 12.92 lbs.

Full Results: