2021 Battle of the Shield, Huntington stays undefeated

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Fight for the Shield was tonight between Cabell Midland and Huntington, and the Highlanders stay undefeated after a close one; the final 21-17.

Huntington’s Noah Waynick ran it back on a return all the way into the endzone to put the Highlanders’ in the lead 14-10; you can watch that highlight above!

That next drive, Knights’ Chandler Schmidt responded. He managed to push through several defenders, and found the outside, taking off to put Cabell Midland back in the lead 17-14.

But in the end, Huntington ended up winning the game, and the shield, at home.

The Highlanders stay undefeated and face George Washington next week; the Patriots are also 3-0 right now.