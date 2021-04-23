2021 Gold-Blue Radio/TV Game Information

West Virginia University is hosting its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game as presented by Encova on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU students will be admitted free with a valid ID.

The Mountaineer Sports Network radio affiliates are listed below. The radio broadcast also will be streamed online at WVUsports.com and via TuneIn and the WVU Gameday apps.

The veteran announcing crew of Tony Caridi (play-by-play), Dwight Wallace (analysis) and Jed Drenning (sideline) will bring the sights and sounds of the game to the listening audience.

The Gold-Blue Spring Football Game will be televised on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ platform. Nick Farrell will handle the play-by-play duties, Dale Wolfley will provide analysis and Anjelica Trinone will be an on-site reporter.

The television broadcast will kickoff with a special Mountaineer GameDay Gold-Blue pregame show at noon on the all of the local Nexstar affiliates, followed by the game broadcast at 1 p.m.

For the pregame show, hosts Farrell and Trinone, along with Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio are bringing you the latest on WVU football, including exclusive interviews live on location at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Neal Brown will chat with Tony Caridi in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner on his team leading up to the spring game. Farrell and Trinone will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone, to breakdown some key players this year for the Mountaineers.

WVU athletic director Shane Lyons will join the set live at Milan Puskar Stadium to chat with Farrell and Trinone, as well as COO Amy Bush of WVU Medicine Children’s.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will join the Mountaineer GameDay set at Milan Puskar Stadium for a live edition of the Wolf’s Den, brought to you by Little General Stores. Scott Nolte will bring the Keys to the Game, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

Gold and Blue Nation’s Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio will join live from the Mountaineer GameDay studio to bring you the Gold and Blue Numbers, and Gold and Blue Nation Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet will bring you the forecast for Saturday’s game in the Encova Insurance GameDay Weather Update.

The proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $768,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s.

Gold-Blue Spring Pregame Show Affiliates

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Gold-Blue Spring Game Radio Affiliates