2021 sports tournaments move forward post-pandemic

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Last year, “heading home” for many baseball teams had a different meaning. One of the biggest upsets for players of the high school age and younger was having to miss summer tournaments.

The crack of the bat and the cheers that follow quickly drew to a halt in 2020. Due to the pandemic, teams were limited to only a couple of months of playing time.

While this past year was a “curveball”, these same teams are readjusting to normal competition again.



Teams hit the fields in Valley Park in Hurricane, WV for this weekend’s tournament. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Tournaments that were placed on the cancellation list last year have made their way back. This weekend, the “Base Wars Tournament”, hosted by Tournament Time Sports in Hurricane, West Virginia, is one of many competitions bringing in teams from all over the U.S.

Coach Brad Wands with the Georgetown, Kentucky Mavericks says it’s important for these kids to get back to the game they love.

I think it’s really important for us to try to get back as much as we can to normalcy as we could and I think baseball allows us to do that. Brad Wands, Georgetown Mavericks coach

We caught up with a few teams playing in the base wars tournament, Sunday, and players like Ryland Besco with the Erie, Pennsylvania Steelbacks says it “feels good” being back out on the field.

This weekend’s tournament was a sanctioned United States Specialty Sports Association or USSSA tournament. Tournament Time Sports hosts 20 tournaments a year with around 1,500 teams in a season and getting back to a world where sports are prominent, is exactly what they were looking forward to.