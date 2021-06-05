2021 WV High School Tennis champions crowned

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Back in the Capital City state champions were crowned on the tennis court today.

One area team walking away with the number one spot, another area team finishing right behind them.

Check it out — lots of smiles today on the court. The Charleston Catholic lady Irish take home another state championship.

Congratulations to all the girls who worked so hard this season.

And the runner-up Logan Wildcats put up a pretty good fight as well.

We also want to congratulate to Huntington girls and George Washington boys for bringing home some first place hardware.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter