2021 WV High School Tennis champions crowned

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Back in the Capital City state champions were crowned on the tennis court today.

One area team walking away with the number one spot, another area team finishing right behind them.

Check it out — lots of smiles today on the court. The Charleston Catholic lady Irish take home another state championship.

Congratulations to all the girls who worked so hard this season.

And the runner-up Logan Wildcats put up a pretty good fight as well.

We also want to congratulate to Huntington girls and George Washington boys for bringing home some first place hardware.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.