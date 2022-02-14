CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State Athletic Conference will hold its 2022 Night of Champions February 17-19.

Below is a list of the schedule.

Thursday, February 17th at 7:00pm:

  • Parkersburg at Cabell Midland
  • Hurricane at St. Albans
  • Spring Valley at Riverside

Friday, February 18th at 7:00pm:

  • Skills competition at South Charleston Community Center

Saturday, February 19th at South Charleston Community Center:

  • South Charleston vs. Huntington at 2:00pm – consolation game
  • George Washington vs. Capital at 8:00pm – championship game