CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State Athletic Conference will hold its 2022 Night of Champions February 17-19.

Below is a list of the schedule.

Thursday, February 17th at 7:00pm:

Parkersburg at Cabell Midland

Hurricane at St. Albans

Spring Valley at Riverside

Friday, February 18th at 7:00pm:

Skills competition at South Charleston Community Center

Saturday, February 19th at South Charleston Community Center: