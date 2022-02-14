CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State Athletic Conference will hold its 2022 Night of Champions February 17-19.
Below is a list of the schedule.
Thursday, February 17th at 7:00pm:
- Parkersburg at Cabell Midland
- Hurricane at St. Albans
- Spring Valley at Riverside
Friday, February 18th at 7:00pm:
- Skills competition at South Charleston Community Center
Saturday, February 19th at South Charleston Community Center:
- South Charleston vs. Huntington at 2:00pm – consolation game
- George Washington vs. Capital at 8:00pm – championship game