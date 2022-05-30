CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia state baseball tournament starts with Class AA action on Thursday.

No. 1 Logan will face No. 4 Shady Spring at 4:30 pm, then Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior will play each other 50 minutes after that.

The Class A semis will start Friday morning at 10 o’clock, with Charleston Catholic facing Williamstown.

50 minutes after that game, Wahama and Moorefield will go head-to-head.

The Class AAA semifinals will be held Friday night. George Washington faces Jefferson at 5 o’clock, Hurricane and Bridgeport will compete 50 minutes after that game ends.

All three championship games will be held Satuday.

Class AA will play first, at 10am, followed by Class A.

The Class AAA championship will be the last title game of the tournament, at approximately 4 o’clock.