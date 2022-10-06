CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 West Virginia high school golf state tournament was held at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling from Oct. 4-6.

In Class AAA, the home team Wheeling Park took home first place, at +55.

Cabell Midland was the runner up in AAA, finishing at +66, and Hurricane placed third with just one stroke behind the Knights.

Keyser took first for Class AA, at +69, and Winfield collected second place with +72.

In Class A, Wheeling Central came in first pretty handsomely, finishing at +69; St. Mary’s claimed the runner up trophy at +97.

The Class A All-Tournament team is:

  • Justin Doerr, Wheeling Central
  • Will Gruse, Charleston Catholic
  • Lucas Riggleman, Petersburg
  • Luke Tiu, Wheeling Central
  • J.W. Teets, East Hardy
  • Ryan Costanzo, Wheeling Central
  • Grant Roush, Wahama
  • Blake Lewis, Parkersburg Catholic

The Class AA All-Tournament team is:

  • Noah Broadwater, Keyser
  • Tanner Vest, Shady Spring
  • Max Bowen, Herbert Hoover
  • Jackson Woodburn, Winfield
  • Stephen McDavid, Winfield
  • Kerri Anne Cook, Westside
  • Drew Matlick, Keyser
  • Jude Smith, Weir
  • Andrew Johnson, Winfield

The Class AAA All-Tournament team is:

  • Gavin Goodrich, Wheeling Park
  • Savannah Hawkins & Carson O’Dell, Hurricane
  • Jack Michael & Taylor Sargent, Cabell Midland
  • Parker Vannoy, Parkersburg South
  • Campbell Koegler, Wheeling Park
  • Colton Sprowls, John Marshall
  • Arod Lemons, Greenbrier East