CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 West Virginia high school golf state tournament was held at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling from Oct. 4-6.

In Class AAA, the home team Wheeling Park took home first place, at +55.

Cabell Midland was the runner up in AAA, finishing at +66, and Hurricane placed third with just one stroke behind the Knights.

Keyser took first for Class AA, at +69, and Winfield collected second place with +72.

In Class A, Wheeling Central came in first pretty handsomely, finishing at +69; St. Mary’s claimed the runner up trophy at +97.

The Class A All-Tournament team is:

Justin Doerr, Wheeling Central

Will Gruse, Charleston Catholic

Lucas Riggleman, Petersburg

Luke Tiu, Wheeling Central

J.W. Teets, East Hardy

Ryan Costanzo, Wheeling Central

Grant Roush, Wahama

Blake Lewis, Parkersburg Catholic

The Class AA All-Tournament team is:

Noah Broadwater, Keyser

Tanner Vest, Shady Spring

Max Bowen, Herbert Hoover

Jackson Woodburn, Winfield

Stephen McDavid, Winfield

Kerri Anne Cook, Westside

Drew Matlick, Keyser

Jude Smith, Weir

Andrew Johnson, Winfield

The Class AAA All-Tournament team is: