CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 West Virginia high school golf state tournament was held at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling from Oct. 4-6.
In Class AAA, the home team Wheeling Park took home first place, at +55.
Cabell Midland was the runner up in AAA, finishing at +66, and Hurricane placed third with just one stroke behind the Knights.
Keyser took first for Class AA, at +69, and Winfield collected second place with +72.
In Class A, Wheeling Central came in first pretty handsomely, finishing at +69; St. Mary’s claimed the runner up trophy at +97.
The Class A All-Tournament team is:
- Justin Doerr, Wheeling Central
- Will Gruse, Charleston Catholic
- Lucas Riggleman, Petersburg
- Luke Tiu, Wheeling Central
- J.W. Teets, East Hardy
- Ryan Costanzo, Wheeling Central
- Grant Roush, Wahama
- Blake Lewis, Parkersburg Catholic
The Class AA All-Tournament team is:
- Noah Broadwater, Keyser
- Tanner Vest, Shady Spring
- Max Bowen, Herbert Hoover
- Jackson Woodburn, Winfield
- Stephen McDavid, Winfield
- Kerri Anne Cook, Westside
- Drew Matlick, Keyser
- Jude Smith, Weir
- Andrew Johnson, Winfield
The Class AAA All-Tournament team is:
- Gavin Goodrich, Wheeling Park
- Savannah Hawkins & Carson O’Dell, Hurricane
- Jack Michael & Taylor Sargent, Cabell Midland
- Parker Vannoy, Parkersburg South
- Campbell Koegler, Wheeling Park
- Colton Sprowls, John Marshall
- Arod Lemons, Greenbrier East