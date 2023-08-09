HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023-2024 Marshall men’s basketball schedule has been released.

This is Dan D’Antoni’s 10th season as head coach of the Herd, and there will be 15 home games.

Below is the complete schedule. You can find tickets here.

2023-24 Marshall Men’s Basketball Schedule

Oct. 29 UPIKE (Fans First)

Nov. 1 Lees-McRae College (Fans First)

Nov. 6 Queens

Nov. 10 Radford (The Greenbrier)

Nov. 19 Utah State (Cayman Islands)

Nov. 20 Akron/FIU (Cayman Islands)

Nov. 21 TBD (Cayman Islands)

Nov. 24 at Kentucky

Dec. 2 Miami (Ohio)

Dec. 6 Duquesne

Dec. 9 at Ohio

Dec. 13 at Toledo

Dec. 16 UNCG

Dec. 18 Bluefield State

Dec. 21 UNCW

Dec. 30 Louisiana**

Jan. 3 at ULM**

Jan. 6 at Texas State**

Jan. 10 Georgia Southern**

Jan. 13 South Alabama**

Jan. 18 at Old Dominion**

Jan. 20 at James Madison**

Jan. 24 Georgia State**

Jan. 27 Southern Miss**

Feb. 1 Old Dominion**

Feb. 3 Coastal Carolina**

Feb. 7 at Troy**

Feb. 15 at App State**

Feb. 17 at Coastal Carolina**

Feb. 21 James Madison**

Feb. 24 App State**

Feb. 28 at Georgia Southern**

Mar. 1 at Georgia State**

Mar. 5-11 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship