HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023-2024 Marshall men’s basketball schedule has been released.
This is Dan D’Antoni’s 10th season as head coach of the Herd, and there will be 15 home games.
Below is the complete schedule. You can find tickets here.
2023-24 Marshall Men’s Basketball Schedule
Oct. 29 UPIKE (Fans First)
Nov. 1 Lees-McRae College (Fans First)
Nov. 6 Queens
Nov. 10 Radford (The Greenbrier)
Nov. 19 Utah State (Cayman Islands)
Nov. 20 Akron/FIU (Cayman Islands)
Nov. 21 TBD (Cayman Islands)
Nov. 24 at Kentucky
Dec. 2 Miami (Ohio)
Dec. 6 Duquesne
Dec. 9 at Ohio
Dec. 13 at Toledo
Dec. 16 UNCG
Dec. 18 Bluefield State
Dec. 21 UNCW
Dec. 30 Louisiana**
Jan. 3 at ULM**
Jan. 6 at Texas State**
Jan. 10 Georgia Southern**
Jan. 13 South Alabama**
Jan. 18 at Old Dominion**
Jan. 20 at James Madison**
Jan. 24 Georgia State**
Jan. 27 Southern Miss**
Feb. 1 Old Dominion**
Feb. 3 Coastal Carolina**
Feb. 7 at Troy**
Feb. 15 at App State**
Feb. 17 at Coastal Carolina**
Feb. 21 James Madison**
Feb. 24 App State**
Feb. 28 at Georgia Southern**
Mar. 1 at Georgia State**
Mar. 5-11 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship