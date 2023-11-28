CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 Associated Press preseason poll for high school girls basketball in West Virginia dropped today.
Below are the rankings:
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (7)
2. Wheeling Park (3)
3. Spring Valley
4. University
5. Spring Mills
6. George Washington
7. Cabell Midland
8. Huntington
9. Woodrow Wilson
10. Parkersburg
Others receiving votes: St. Albans 7, Princeton 4, John Marshall 4, Parkersburg South 4, Washington 2.
Class AAA
1. North Marion (7)
2. Wayne (3)
3. East Fairmont
4. Philip Barbour
5. Ripley
6. Lewis County
7. Sissonville
8. Nitro
9. PikeView
10. Lincoln
Others receiving votes: Logan 9, Winfield 8, Hampshire 7, Robert C. Byrd 4, Weir 3, Grafton 3, Keyser 1.
Class AA
1. Wyoming East (9)
2. Summers County (1)
3. Mingo Central
4. Charleston Catholic
5. Williamstown
6. St. Marys
(tie) Wheeling Central
8. Chapmanville
9. Petersburg
10. Ravenswood
Others receiving votes: Frankfort 12, Trinity 12, Ritchie County 4, Parkersburg Catholic 4.
Class A
1. Cameron (10)
2. Tucker County
3. Greenbrier West
4. Gilmer County
5. Doddridge County
6. James Monroe
7. Tolsia
8. Webster County
9. St Joseph
10. Pendleton County
Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 13, Calhoun 4, Clay-Battelle 4, East Hardy 3, River View 2, Union 2, Meadow Bridge 2, Hundred 1.