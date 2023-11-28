CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 Associated Press preseason poll for high school girls basketball in West Virginia dropped today.

Below are the rankings:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (7)     

2. Wheeling Park (3)       

3. Spring Valley             

4. University               

5. Spring Mills             

6. George Washington         

7. Cabell Midland          

8. Huntington              

9. Woodrow Wilson           

10. Parkersburg             

Others receiving votes: St. Albans 7, Princeton 4, John Marshall 4, Parkersburg South 4, Washington 2.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (7)        

2. Wayne (3)                

3. East Fairmont          

4. Philip Barbour           

5. Ripley                 

6. Lewis County       

7. Sissonville          

8. Nitro             

9. PikeView      

10. Lincoln             

Others receiving votes: Logan 9, Winfield 8, Hampshire 7, Robert C. Byrd 4, Weir 3, Grafton 3, Keyser 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (9)          

2. Summers County (1)      

3. Mingo Central             

4. Charleston Catholic        

5. Williamstown            

6. St. Marys                

(tie) Wheeling Central     

8. Chapmanville            

9. Petersburg              

10. Ravenswood              

Others receiving votes: Frankfort 12, Trinity 12, Ritchie County 4, Parkersburg Catholic 4.

Class A

1. Cameron (10)        

2. Tucker County          

3. Greenbrier West         

4. Gilmer County           

5. Doddridge County     

6. James Monroe             

7. Tolsia                  

8. Webster County         

9. St Joseph              

10. Pendleton County        

Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 13, Calhoun 4, Clay-Battelle 4, East Hardy 3, River View 2, Union 2, Meadow Bridge 2, Hundred 1.