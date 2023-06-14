CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 all-state baseball rosters were released Wednesday for Class A.

Three players from Wahama and three players from Charleston Catholic made the first team.

First team:

Ty Walton, Zade Billings, and Jayden Helmick (captain) from Tyler Consolidated

Bryce Zuspan, Logan Roach, and Aaron Henry from Wahama

Xander Allara, Luke Blaydes, and Jonah DiCocco from Charleston Catholic

Reece Patterson from Greater Beckley

Caleb Nutter from Buffalo

Caden Hall and Colton Hall from Gilmer County

Maxwell Molessa from Williamstown

William Van Meter from Petersburg

Second team:

Jace Adkins from Man (captain)

Bryant Yoak from Calhoun County

Larry Bigham from Midland Trail

Layton Wageman from South Harrison

Anthony Anglin from Ravenswood

Cooper Ridgeway from James Monroe

Quentin Owens from Ritchie County

Braydon McClung from Greenbrier West

Brandon Isaac from Summers County

Parker Schramm from Williamstown

Mason Kisamore from Tucker County