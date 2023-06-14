CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 all-state baseball rosters were released Wednesday for Class A.
Three players from Wahama and three players from Charleston Catholic made the first team.
First team:
Ty Walton, Zade Billings, and Jayden Helmick (captain) from Tyler Consolidated
Bryce Zuspan, Logan Roach, and Aaron Henry from Wahama
Xander Allara, Luke Blaydes, and Jonah DiCocco from Charleston Catholic
Reece Patterson from Greater Beckley
Caleb Nutter from Buffalo
Caden Hall and Colton Hall from Gilmer County
Maxwell Molessa from Williamstown
William Van Meter from Petersburg
Second team:
Jace Adkins from Man (captain)
Bryant Yoak from Calhoun County
Larry Bigham from Midland Trail
Layton Wageman from South Harrison
Anthony Anglin from Ravenswood
Cooper Ridgeway from James Monroe
Quentin Owens from Ritchie County
Braydon McClung from Greenbrier West
Brandon Isaac from Summers County
Parker Schramm from Williamstown
Mason Kisamore from Tucker County